Konstas debut confirmed, Head under injury cloud for Boxing Day

Sam Konstas has been confirmed to make his Test debut on Boxing Day while Travis Head remains as an uncertainty

Sam Konstas will become the 468th Australian men's Test player on Boxing Day but star batter Travis Head is under a fitness cloud ahead of the crunch fourth NRMA Insurance Test against India.

Coach Andrew McDonald confirmed on Christmas Eve that Konstas would make his Test debut, with the 19-year-old to become the youngest to pull on the Baggy Green since an 18-year-old Pat Cummins made his bow in 2011.

But Head is not a certain starter. McDonald declared on Tuesday he picked up a quad strain during the third Test at the Gabba. While he was confident Head will be passed fit, the star batter still had some hoops to jump through.

Scott Boland meanwhile has all but been confirmed to replace Josh Hazlewood despite McDonald tipping the scorching temperature forecast for day one to make the normally lively MCG pitch more batter-friendly than usual.

NRMA Insurance Men's Test Series v India

First Test: India won by 295 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Third Test: Match drawn

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 3-7: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal