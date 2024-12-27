Hurricanes claim win over Strikers in high-scoring affair

The Hurricanes have scored a big win away from home

Hobart are knocking on the door of the BBL top-four after defeating Adelaide by 11 runs.

After Ben McDermott's unbeaten 68 launched the Hurricanes to an imposing 5-214 at Adelaide Oval on Friday night, the Strikers sprinted out of the blocks before falling short at 6-203 thanks to some superb fielding and bowling from the visitors down the stretch.

The victory catapulted the Hurricanes past the Strikers and Sydney Thunder into fifth position.

Hobart's was the only 200-plus total by any team this season and the fourth-highest score in the team's history - three of them coming in Adelaide.

McDermott broke his bat after hitting his second six, before applying tape over the crack and clubbing three more maximums in a whirlwind 34-ball knock.

Last weekend's centurion Mitchell Owen (8) succumbed in the first over, before opening partner Caleb Jewell (22) followed.

West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope impressed with 37 before being rushed by a Jamie Overton bumper, which he mis-hit to backward point where a backtracking Lloyd Pope pouched a superb diving catch.

Tim David crunched a quickfire 33 in a 54-run stand with McDermott as the 'Canes thumped 88 off the last six overs.

Overton (2-27) was the Strikers' clear standout with the ball.

Captain Matt Short (52), D'Arcy Short (41), Ollie Pope (39) and Overton (30no) led the way for the Strikers, who crunched 105 off the first nine overs but couldn't quite keep up with the difficult asking rate.

The two Shorts put on a blistering 76 for the first wicket before D'Arcy holed out, and Chris Lynn (19) followed.

Matt Short raised his 14th BBL half-century with a monster six off Billy Stanlake before falling to a remarkable catch by opposite number Nathan Ellis, who backpedalled from extra cover and juggled a remarkable catch which bobbled off his chest as he was tumbling.

After Alex Ross (8) fell to a wonderful flying catch from a horizontal Tim David, Ollie Pope tamely reverse-ramped fellow Englishman Chris Jordan to Stanlake, before Overton's 20th-over fireworks against Riley Meredith lessened some of the run-rate damage.

