Mark your calendar: Aussies set for a blockbuster 2025

Every bilateral series and ICC event for Australia's senior men's and women's teams for the next 12 months, as laid out in the Future Tours Program

2024 can be described as a year of transition for Australian cricket and it has set the tone for a big 2025.

While a senior ICC trophy was not to be found, the men's team will end the year as the No.1 ranked Test side, while the women continue to maintain their stronghold over the top rank in both limited overs formats.

What will please the Aussies more is the comfort of knowing that the future looks bright. Annabel Sutherland, still just 23 years of age, established herself as a leading allrounder in world cricket with multiple match-winning efforts across formats, including a Test double-ton. Meanwhile, Georgia Voll and Sam Konstas left a mark in their first showings.

What lies ahead is a bumper year, with two Ashes series and potentially three ICC tournaments to fight for. Both Aussie men and women will be aiming to not just retain the coveted Ashes trophy, but win it fair and square in front of home support.

The women will be engaged in the iconic rivalry in January, playing a point-based muti-format series against England that will feature the first-ever day-night Test at the MCG.

That will be their only outing on home soil for the year, as they embark on a long tour of India on the other side of winter, where a bilateral ODI series will precede the 50-over World Cup which they will aim to retain. With a window allotted to India's Women's Premier League early in the year in the latest ICC women's Future Tours Program (FTP), Australia's marquee home series will be shifted to a February-March timeslot.

The men will follow the final Border-Gavaskar Trophy series Test with a red ball tour of Sri Lanka. From there, they will make a short trip to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, which makes a return after eight years.

The side could also have an opportunity to defend their World Test Championship Title if they qualify for the Final to be played at Lord's in June.

After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series of 2024 that has seen many attendance records break, another blockbuster Test summer awaits with the five-match Ashes series lined up for 2025-26.

The final dates for a number of series and tournaments are yet to be announced, but here's a rundown of how the international cricket calendar is shaping up for Aussie men and women.

Australia Men in 2025

January 3-7: Fifth Test v India, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

✈️ January 29-Feburary 2: First Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, 3.30pm AEDT

✈️ February 6-10: Second Test v Sri Lanka, Galle, 3.30pm AEDT

✈️ February 13: Only ODI v Sri Lanka, TBC, 7.30pm AEDT

✈️ February: Champions Trophy, Pakistan

✈️ June: World Test Championship Final, Lord's (if qualified)

✈️ June-July: Three Tests, three ODI and three T20 tour of the West Indies

August: Three ODIs and three T20s v South Africa (To be played in northern Australia)

✈️ October: Three T20 tour of New Zealand

November 21-25: First Ashes Test v England, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

December 4-8: Second Ashes Test v England, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

December 17-21: Third Ashes Test v England, Adelaide Oval, 11.00am AEDT

December 26-30: Fourth Ashes Test v England, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

January 4-8, 2026: Fifth Ashes Test v England, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Australia Women in 2025

January 12: First Ashes ODI v England, North Sydney Oval, 10.30am AEDT

January 14: Second Ashes ODI v England, CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

January 17: Third Ashes ODI, Ninja Stadium, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

January 20: First Ashes T20 v England, SCG, 7.15pm AEDT

January 23: Second Ashes T20 v England, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.15pm AEDT

January 25: Third Ashes T20 v England, Adelaide Oval, 7.15pm AEDT

January 30 - February 2: Only Ashes Test v England, MCG (D/N), 2.30pm AEDT

✈️ March 21: First T20 v New Zealand, Eden Park, Auckland, 12.45pm AEDT

✈️ March 23: Second T20 v New Zealand, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 12.45pm AEDT

✈️ March 26: Third T20 v New Zealand, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 12.45pm AEDT

✈️ September: Three ODI tour of India

✈️ October: ODI World Cup – India