BBL|14 run home: How each team can qualify for finals

The race for the top four is on and we've broken down what each team needs to do to play finals

We're into the second half of KFC BBL|14 and already a few teams find themselves in a do-or-die position.

While both Sydney clubs (Sixers and Thunder) have made the early running to sit at the top of the standings, Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers know another slip up could end their season.

Brisbane Heat have also had an up and down first half of the season and find themselves in a fight to keep their title defence alive.

Melbourne Renegades can ill afford to drop another game to keep their destiny in their own hands, while Hobart Hurricanes are eyeing their first finals appearance in three years after a strong start to the season.

Usually, it requires a minimum of five wins to reach the top four – the amount the Strikers snuck into fourth spot with last season – meaning all eight clubs are still in with a shot of playing finals.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 5 4 1 0 0 0.309 0 8 3 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 5 4 1 0 0 -0.154 0 8 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 6 3 3 0 0 0.785 0 6 5 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 6 2 3 0 1 -0.727 0 5 6 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 6 2 4 0 0 0.413 0 4 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

Check out our team-by-team guide below to see what your club needs to do to reach the top four.

1. Sydney Sixers (9 points)

Remaining games

January 9 v Stars (MCG) January 11 v Scorchers (SCG) January 15 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval) January 17 v Thunder (SCG)

Cruised through their opening four matches to make the early running in BBL|14 before they ran into a rampaging Hobart Hurricanes outfit on New Year's Day. A washout in Coffs Harbour followed meaning they'll be itching to get back on the park at the MCG on Thursday to try an extend their lead at the top of the standings. Can also eliminate the Stars with a win in their next match.

2. Sydney Thunder (8 points)

Remaining games

January 6 v Heat (Gabba) January 8 v Hurricanes (ENGIE Stadium) January 10 v Hurricanes (Ninja Stadium, Hobart) January 13 v Scorchers (ENGIE Stadium) January 17 v Sixers (SCG)

Despite being hit by injuries with as many as six players from their original 18-man squad currently sidelined, the Thunder have stormed into the top half of the standings with three straight wins. That included a miracle final-ball run chase to beat the Scorchers in Perth despite losing Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams to concussion mid-match.

01:41 Play video Instant classic! Rutherford comes up clutch in final over thriller

Securing David Warner for a full season is paying dividends with the veteran opener's leadership crucial for the Thunder through the first half of BBL|14, while he has also hit his straps with the bat in the last week. Keep up their current form and the Thunder will find themselves challenging crosstown rivals the Sixers for top spot at season's end – who they play in a blockbuster final match at the SCG.

3. Hobart Hurricanes (8 points)

Remaining games

January 8 v Thunder (ENGIE Stadium) January 10 v Thunder (Ninja Stadium, Hobart) January 14 v Renegades (Ninja Stadium, Hobart) January 16 v Heat (Gabba) January 19 v Stars (MCG)

At long last the Hurricanes have lived up to the pre-season hype around their strong list and have put together four wins on the bounce after being rolled for 74 in their season opener against the Renegades in Geelong. Pleasingly for coach Jeff Vaughan, there's been contributions from the entire XI with wickets shared among their four quicks (captain Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, English import Chris Jordan and Billy Stanlake) while Afghan spinner Waqar Salamkheil has also been impressive with six wickets in five games.

03:24 Play video Owen slams incredible first T20 ton to guide 'Canes home

Apart from Matthew Wade (top score of 27), their top six have all been firing at various points, with emerging star Mitch Owen slamming 101 not out against the Scorchers in the knock of the season so far. With five games remaining (the equal most among all teams), the Hurricanes are charging toward their first finals appearance in three seasons.

4. Perth Scorchers (6 points)

Remaining games

January 7 v Renegades (Optus Stadium) January 11 v Sixers (SCG) January 13 v Thunder (ENGIE Stadium) January 18 v Strikers (Optus Stadium)

The Scorchers have been on the wrong side of the comings and goings from Australia's Test squad this summer with key players Jhye Richardson and Josh Inglis both missing matches due to national duties, while Mitch Marsh also stayed with the team after being dropped for the fifth Test.

01:44 Play video Finn Allen finds top gear in Perth

Cooper Connolly has enjoyed a breakout season and is currently the tournament's leading run-scorer, but outside of Kiwi import Finn Allen in their past two matches and skipper Ashton Turner, they've lacked consistency from the rest of their batting line-up. A tough road trip to Sydney to face the top two sides awaits in the closing stages, but win their two matches at home against the Renegades and Strikers and it should be enough for the Scorchers to sneak through.

5. Brisbane Heat (5 points)

Remaining games

January 6 v Thunder (Gabba) January 11 v Strikers (Adelaide Oval) January 16 v Hurricanes (Gabba) January 18 v Renegades (Marvel Stadium)

The reigning champions had a lot of moving parts to begin their title defence with key players Spencer Johnson, Michael Neser, Colin Munro and draft pick Tom Alsop all missing games through injury. Those four are now back to full fitness and they could also be boosted by the returns of Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne following Australia's 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph. Win all four of their remaining matches and they're a lock for finals. Win just three and they'll leave themselves open to other results.

6. Melbourne Renegades (4 points)

Remaining games

January 7 v Scorchers (Optus Stadium) January 12 v Stars (Marvel Stadium) January 14 v Hurricanes (Ninja Stadium, Hobart) January 18 v Heat (Marvel Stadium)

The Renegades' campaign has gone downhill fast. After winning both of their opening two games against the Hurricanes and Scorchers on tough wickets at Geelong and Marvel Stadium respectively, they have lost four in a row since then, including last Saturday's Melbourne derby in the final over.

With at least five wins needed to qualify, the Renegades are fortunate they have a positive net run-rate and a game in hand on the Strikers and Stars below them. But they'll need to get their season back on track soon if they're to avoid missing the finals for a fifth time in six seasons since winning the BBL|08 title.

7. Adelaide Strikers (4 points)

Remaining games

January 11 v Heat (Adelaide Oval) January 15 v Sixers (Adelaide Oval) January 18 v Scorchers (Optus Stadium)

Have felt the absence of skipper Matt Short who has missed their past three matches with a broken toe. The Strikers have been in every game bar one so far this season, with three of their five losses going down to the final over.

01:35 Play video Lynn shows 360-degree game at Marvel

Like the Stars below them, the Strikers likely need to win each of their last three regular season games to be any chance of featuring in finals. But don't write them off just yet, with last season still fresh in the memory where they won four in a row to surge into the top four.

8. Melbourne Stars (4 points)

Remaining games

January 9 v Sixers (MCG) January 12 v Renegades (Marvel Stadium) January 19 v Hurricanes (MCG)

A horror run of five straight losses to start the season has left the Stars in the position of needing to win their final five home-and-away matches to stay in the hunt for finals. They've already won the first two of those to regain some momentum, with Hilton Cartwright slamming a monster 121m to ice a thrilling final-over Melbourne derby victory over the Renegades last Saturday at the MCG.

01:09 Play video Maxwell's outrageous boundary rope grab among BBL's best ever

The Stars have the benefit of playing their last three games all in Melbourne (two at the MCG and a return derby at Marvel Stadium), but it doesn't get any easier for their next match where they face the table-topping Sydney Sixers at home on Thursday night.