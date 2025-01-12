InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
News

Richardson set for surgery on troublesome shoulder

News
Jourdan Canil
News
Jourdan Canil

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson will miss the rest of the Big Bash season as he undergoes shoulder surgery

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson will undergo surgery this week in an attempt to stabilise his shoulder, following a dislocation in November. 

After consultations with medical experts and Cricket Australia, Richardson is aiming for a return next summer, with the Ashes in sight. 

Richardson missed time recently after suffering a freak injury, hurting his shoulder while celebrating a wicket in a Sheffield Shield game. 

Scenes as Jhye hurts shoulder on high-five amid team hat-trick

"After careful consideration and many discussions with my medical team, I've made the decision to undergo shoulder surgery to improve stability and reduce the risk of future injury," Richardson said in a press release.

"For the past few years, I have been limited by my shoulder in the field and know how increasingly important it is to be capable to back up my teammates."

"While it's a tough call, especially as it means I won't be able to finish the season with the Scorchers, this is the best option to set me up for a strong and healthy return to cricket."

"The timing of the surgery is crucial to ensure I have the best possible build up, including Shield cricket leading into next summer. I'll be giving everything I've got to the rehab process, determined to come back as the best version of myself."

"Thanks for all the support, and I can't wait to be back stronger for summer 2025/2026!"

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 8 5 2 0 1 0.156 0 11
2 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 7 5 1 0 1 0.104 0 11
3 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 8 4 3 0 1 -0.062 0 9
4 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 8 3 4 0 1 -0.863 0 7
5 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 8 3 5 0 0 0.467 0 6
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 8 3 5 0 0 0.092 0 6
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 8 3 5 0 0 -0.356 0 6

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

Related News