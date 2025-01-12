Richardson set for surgery on troublesome shoulder

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson will miss the rest of the Big Bash season as he undergoes shoulder surgery

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson will undergo surgery this week in an attempt to stabilise his shoulder, following a dislocation in November.



After consultations with medical experts and Cricket Australia, Richardson is aiming for a return next summer, with the Ashes in sight.



Richardson missed time recently after suffering a freak injury, hurting his shoulder while celebrating a wicket in a Sheffield Shield game.





"After careful consideration and many discussions with my medical team, I've made the decision to undergo shoulder surgery to improve stability and reduce the risk of future injury," Richardson said in a press release.

"For the past few years, I have been limited by my shoulder in the field and know how increasingly important it is to be capable to back up my teammates."

"While it's a tough call, especially as it means I won't be able to finish the season with the Scorchers, this is the best option to set me up for a strong and healthy return to cricket."

"The timing of the surgery is crucial to ensure I have the best possible build up, including Shield cricket leading into next summer. I'll be giving everything I've got to the rehab process, determined to come back as the best version of myself."

"Thanks for all the support, and I can't wait to be back stronger for summer 2025/2026!"

