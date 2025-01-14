Hearne hits out with stunning 62-ball ton against Lions

CA XI batter spared his side's blushes with spectacular counter-attack on wild opening day against touring England side

Queensland batter Lachlan Hearne hit a remarkable hundred to rescue a Cricket Australia XI on the opening day of their four-day clash with England Lions in Brisbane.

It was an action-packed beginning to the Lions' tour at Ian Healy Oval, with 19 wickets tumbling and 399 runs scored in 86.4 overs.

CA XI squad: Charlie Anderson, Gabe Bell, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Sam Elliott, Cameron Gannon, Jayden Goodwin, Peter Handscomb, Lachie Hearne, Ryan Hicks, Henry Hunt, Rafael MacMillan, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jem Ryan, Tim Ward, Tom Whitney

The Lions were bowled out for 223, with opener Alex Davies top scoring with 54 and veteran WA quick Cameron Gannon shining with 5-27.

Batting at No.7 for the visitors, 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff, son of Lions head coach Andrew Flintoff, made 19 from 31 balls.

In reply, the CA XI collapsed dramatically to 4-18, with England's Ashes aspirant Sam Cook taking all four wickets, before Hearne launched an incredible counter-attack.

Of the next 158 runs scored, the left-hander – whose strike-rate from seven first-class matches is 49.35 – added 106 of them from just 62 balls, hitting 15 fours and three sixes in the process.

England Lions squad: Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Pat Brown, James Coles, Sam Cook, Alex Davies, Rocky Flintoff, Tom Lawes, Freddie McCann, Ben McKinney, James Rew, Hamza Shaikh, Mitch Stanley, Josh Tongue, John Turner.

The 24-year-old, who made the move from New South Wales to Queensland in the off-season, was unbeaten at the close with the CA XI 9-176, still trailing by 47.

Gloveman Ryan Hicks, who earlier took four catches, was his team's next-best performer with the bat, making 29 in a 69-run stand with Hearne.

Play resumes today in Brisbane. Live scores are available on cricket.com.au and the Cricket Australia Live app.

The Lions will also take on Australia A in a first-class fixture in Sydney from January 30.