Smith suffers injury setback to Sri Lanka Test preparation

Stand-in captain Steve Smith is not certain to join the Australian Test team for their preparatory camp in Dubai after sustaining an elbow injury during BBL|14

Steve Smith's preparation for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka has suffered a setback after the interim Australia skipper sustained an elbow injury during his fleeting stint with BBL club Sydney Sixers last week.

Smith, who will fill-in for regular Test captain Pat Cummins for the two-match campaign in Galle starting January 29, incurred the injury when throwing in last Friday's rain-ruined match against Sydney Thunder at the SCG.

While it is the same elbow Smith had surgery upon in 2019 and has endured recurrent issues with over recent years, it is understood the latest problem is not the same as the one that has plagued him in the past.

The 35-year-old, who lit up the BBL in his two innings between Test commitments with scores of 121no and 52, is believed to be visiting a specialist in Sydney on Tuesday with the results of that consultation to dictate when he joins the Test squad.

A bulk of his Test teammates arrived in Dubai early this morning for four days of practice at the ICC Academy to acclimatise to the sort of low, spin-friendly pitches they are expecting to find at Galle.

Smith is not the only Test squad member to have sustained an injury setback while playing in the BBL, with left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann's involvement in the Sri Lanka campaign also in limbo after he suffered a broken right thumb.

Kuhnemann was expected to play a key role in the two-matches in Sri Lanka where Australia have not won a series since 2011, but underwent surgery last Friday after being struck on the thumb attempting to field a ball off his own bowling the previous evening.

While the fracture is to his non-bowling hand, the 28-year-old (who played three Tests in India in 2023) will need to convince selectors he is able to hold a bat and contribute in the field if he is to join the touring party which arrives in Sri Lanka next Friday.

"He will remain in Australia while the surgical wound heals further," Cricket Australia said in a statement today.

"He is planned to resume bowling this week with a view to joining the squad in Sri Lanka if he continues to progress well."

A decision on whether Smith travels to Dubai to belatedly join the Australia Test squad or skips that portion of the preparation and meets up with the team directly in Sri Lanka will be known once he has consulted a specialist.

With Cummins unavailable due to the imminent arrival of his second child with wife Becky, and also because of ankle soreness that became progressively worse during the recent Border-Gavaskar Series against India, Smith was appointed captain for the first time since 2023.

Fellow batter and experienced South Australia skipper Travis Head was named as his deputy for the Sri Lanka series.

Cummins also faces an uncertain stint on the sidelines due to the ankle injury which was the result of his huge workload during the 3-1 NRMA Insurance Test series win over India, in which he sent down more overs (167) than any other bowler from either team.

A decision on his availability for the ICC Champions Trophy ODI tournament that begins in Pakistan and the UAE on February 19 will be made in due course.

"He (Cummins) will seek specialist rehabilitation advice this week and is likely to require a period of physical preparation and recovery," CA said today.

"The national selection panel will continue to monitor Cummins' recovery leading into the Champions Trophy."

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First Test: January 29-February 2, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)