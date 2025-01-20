All-clear for Smith but Sri Lanka spin speculation remains

Steve Smith had sustained an elbow injury during BBL|14 that had put his participation in the preparatory camp in Dubai under doubt

Steve Smith has been given the all-clear to rejoin Australia's Test squad in Dubai but doubt remains over the availability of left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann for the upcoming two-match campaign in Sri Lanka.

Smith consulted a specialist in Sydney today over the elbow injury he sustained while fielding for Sydney Sixers in last week's BBL match against Sydney Thunder at the SCG, and posted a photo on social media from the airport indicating he's en route to the UAE.

"Steve Smith has undergone a specialist medical review today following his right elbow injury sustained during the BBL (and) has been cleared to rejoin the Test squad and will travel to Dubai," Cricket Australia said in a statement today.

"Smith is expected to return to batting later in the week and begin his preparation for the first test against Sri Lanka (starting January 29)."

While Smith will be late to join the squad in Dubai before they head to Sri Lanka on Friday, he will be able to take part in two or three training sessions on spin-friendly pitches in preparation for what awaits at Galle.

The Test team he will lead to Sri Lanka in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins began their preparations for the upcoming campaign with a three-hour training session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai today.

But while Smith is set to resume, Kuhnemann's involvement in that two-Test tour remains unknown as a result of the fracture he sustained to his right thumb when attempting to field from his own bowling in the BBL.

It is understood the left-arm spinner plans to return to bowling in Australia later this week, but the main concern remains his recovery from the surgical wound he incurred in repairing the fracture.

It is hoped Kuhnemann will be able to join the squad in Sri Lanka next week, but should he be deemed unfit to take his place for one or both Tests, Australia may set a remarkable precedent in opting for a replacement.

The other left-arm spinner in the 16-man squad is uncapped 21-year-old Cooper Connolly who may earn the distinction of becoming the first 'specialist' bowler to gain a Test cap without having claimed a first-class wicket.

Connolly has already represented Australia at ODI and T20I level where he admits to being "a batting all-rounder" rather than a genuine spin option, but in his four first-class outings to date he's yet to pick up a scalp from the 96 deliveries he's sent down.

The young Western Australian, who has been earmarked for higher honours since earning his first selection in Australia's under-19 World Cup team in 2020 at age 16, bowled alongside fellow under-19 teammate Todd Murphy in the Dubai nets today.

He also spent time speaking with Australia's bowling coach Dan Vettori, one of the most successful left-arm spinners the game has seen in his playing days with New Zealand.

"I'm looking forward to spending a bit of time with the batting group and also the bowling group, plus spending time with Nathan Lyon," Connolly said prior to training today.

"He's a world-class bowler so it will be nice to get some words from him and to listen to him, but also Dan Vettori.

"This will be my first roll (with a red ball) since my last Shield game (against Tasmania in late October).

"It's always great getting a red-ball in your hand, but just looking forward to it and learning as much as I can.

"I think my batting is my strong suit at the moment but hopefully my bowling I can get there in the future when I can be classified as a (genuine) all-rounder."

While Connolly's credentials as a Test-level spin threat might seem underwhelming at first glance, the man who has seen more than most of the left-armer's skills-set from close range doesn't doubt he could make the step up.

As wicketkeeper for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers in the BBL, Test squad member Josh Inglis has a bird's eye view of Connolly's developing craft and is impressed by how quickly the budding all-rounder has already developed.

"I think so, definitely," Inglis said today if he believed Connolly could make the step-up to front-line Test spinner in Sri Lanka if required.

"We'll have to see what the conditions pose, and obviously whether he's going to play but also it would depend on what his role would be – if it's in an attacking or a holding role.

"(His bowling armoury) is something he's been working on recently, more in white-ball cricket but with his changes of pace, and he's got a really good arm-ball now that he's utilised a lot which can transfer into red-ball cricket as well.

'He's very smart for a young kid and not just in his batting, he uses that as well in his bowling.

"He bowled beautifully this Big Bash for the Scorchers, did a really good job so I don't think much will change with the colour of the ball.

"Hopefully he gets a go (in Sri Lanka) and he'll be good to watch as he goes about his business."

Connolly's prior experience on subcontinent pitches came during a trip to the MRF academy in Chennai, which he attended in 2023 along with other current Test squad members Nathan McSweeney, Sam Konstas and Murphy.

He also experienced the low, slow tracks of the Caribbean during the 2022 under-19 World Cup where he was Australia captain, and therefore has an understanding how differently the surface at Galle will behave compared to the WACA Ground where he's played all-but one of his first-class matches.

Connolly, who himself suffered a hand fracture when batting for Australia in an ODI against Pakistan at Perth last November that cost him involvement in the subsequent T20I series, has empathy for Kuhnemann's current plight.

He also claims the doubt over Australia's first-choice left-arm spinner hasn't altered his view that his inclusion in the Test squad is first and foremost a chance to learn, and is an investment in his red-ball future.

"It doesn't change my expectations, I just come over here to learn and if I get my opportunity just try and make the most of it," Connolly said today when asked about the speculation surrounding Kuhnemann.

"But just learn off some great cricketers and hopefully take those learnings back to Australia.

"I feel for Kuhnny (Kuhnemann), he's a great man and you never wish anyone to get injured.

"I hope he has a speedy recovery and that we see him again soon.

"(My) bowling (is) feeling good, doing as much time with my bowling as my batting but super-enjoying it and can't wait to get stuck in.

"It (Test selection) would be a dream come true.

"Every kid dreams of pulling on the Baggy Green and just super-excited for what the next couple of weeks have to hold."

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First Test: January 29-February 2, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)