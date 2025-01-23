Head, Konstas open to changed Test batting roles

How, or even if, Australia will shuffle their batting order to combat Sri Lankan conditions remains up for debate

Despite filling his regular role in Australia's middle-order during their Dubai match simulation in preparation for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, Travis Head won't rule out a return to opening if conditions in Galle dictate that's what's best for his team.

Speculation has grown that Head might replace teenager Sam Konstas as Usman Khawaja's opening partner for the Sri Lanka Tests that begin in Galle next week, largely because Head excelled in that position during Australia's previous subcontinent assignment in 2023.

That elevation for the final two and a half Tests in India came about because incumbent opener David Warner suffered an arm injury, and Australia's selectors wanted a like-for-like free-scoring replacement at the top of the order.

Given Konstas's stunning entry to Test cricket in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, where he launched a T20-style attack on India's bewildered bowlers, there would outwardly appear little need to replace one attacking option with another.

However, during yesterday's lengthy centre-wicket match practice at the ICC Academy in Dubai – Australia's main training session before they fly to Sri Lanka on Friday – neither Head nor Konstas were deployed against the new ball.

Instead, regular Test number three Marnus Labuschagne was Khawaja's batting partner with Head joining a group of middle-order players (Josh Inglis and Nathan McSweeney) later in the session, while Konstas was part of a subsequent cohort alongside Beau Webster and Alex Carey.

Head played down the significance of those groupings used in the five-hour match simulation exercise and noted no decision would be made on the starting line-up and the batting order within it until conditions at Galle were examined first-hand.

"I wouldn't say (yesterday) was any indication," Head told cricket.com.au.

"I think we'll get on the ground (in Sri Lanka) and see what we're dealing with.

"I've said before I'm very flexible about where I go and where I need to bat for this team, and how they think we're going to win the game.

"That's all that really matters.

"Once we get on the ground in Sri Lanka and see the wicket then the powers that be will make a call on what they think is the best make-up to win a Test match."

Head concedes he enjoyed the opportunity afforded him in India following Warner's unfortunate injury, and acknowledges there are advantages to batting on spin-friendly pitches when the ball is hard and at least one pace bowler is likely to be operating.

Despite being overlooked for Australia's starting XI in the opening Test of that 2023 series at Nagpur where India won by an innings, he finished the series with Australia's second-highest average (behind Khawaja) scoring 235 runs at 47.

"I think it's a bit like one-day cricket, it would be silly not to want to bat as high as you possibly can (against) the new ball," he said.

"It has its challenges obviously, it can skid and spin which probably brings in two types of dismissals whereas when the ball gets a bit older you probably see it spin consistently a lot more.

"But it (the new ball) also comes on to the bat quite well and you may get a few overs of pace bowling up top.

"I found it really enjoyable in India and, over the years, a lot of the teams that have come here (Asia) have some more aggression and we saw that with Davey (Warner) for a long time."

But Head also believes it was the changed mindset he took into that 2023 campaign in India as much as his elevation in the batting order that helped him settle upon a better method on subcontinent pitches.

On his previous visit to Sri Lanka in 2022, Head acknowledges he was in the midst of a transition phase prompted by scheduling that saw Australia play five consecutive Test matches in Asia.

Across those three outings in Pakistan followed by two Sri Lanka Tests (also at Galle) in the space of four months, he returned a total of 91 runs from seven innings at an average of barely 15 as his plans to be more proactive instead proved counterproductive.

"Earlier in my career I probably tried to bat a bit more traditionally and tried to back my forward defence and bat long periods of time," he said today.

"But in these (subcontinent) conditions it can feel like one of them has got your name on it, so if you can be more proactive you can get the field spread out.

Facing spin and close fielding have been a focus for the Aussie training // Tama Stockley/cricket.com.au

"We had Pakistan not long before that (Sri Lanka) series, and I made the decision that I wanted to be a bit more proactive even before India (in 2023).

"But having learned from that and not been very successful with what I was doing, I tried to take a bit more of a relaxed approach about things.

"I tried to enjoy the chaos and perhaps take a bit more of a white-ball tempo in India, and it paid off.

"So coming back here I feel like I'm a different player and in a different position in my life.

"I know that's not going to guarantee success, but I feel like I'm in a good place to be able to adapt to the conditions and be a bit more relaxed about things."

Konstas revealed he's not been privy to any discussions as to where he might fit into the team's plans for Sri Lanka and where (or even if) he might find himself listed in the XI.

But the 19-year-old, who stunned the sold-out MCG crowd on his Boxing Day debut as well as raising the eyebrows and ire of his India opponents with some audacious shot-making, has flagged he will take a more measured approach regardless of where he bats.

Despite having played all his development cricket as well as a majority of his senior games as an opener, Konstas did not foresee any significant difficulty in reverting to lower in the order should that change be required.

What he does not plan to alter is his preparedness to bat positively, albeit in a slightly more conventional manner.

"I think when I bat my best I have a nice balance, understanding when to take the game on and when to soak up the pressure," Konstas told cricket.com.au.

"But I feel like you're maybe going to see a different version of me with the quicks as well, just playing good cricket shots and putting pressure back on the bowlers."

01:42 Play video What nerves? Konstas lights up MCG with whirlwind debut

"I've always been an opener.

"I love testing myself against the best bowlers and I feel like I learn the most when I open.

"But if I'm going to bat four or five here, I'd love to take the opportunity.

"A few games I've batted at four or five, so I don't think it's a big change for me the way I go about things.

"So if I do get the opportunity, hopefully grab it with both hands wherever I bat."

Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka

Australia Test squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

First Test: January 29-February 2, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

Second Test: February 6-10, Galle (3.30pm AEDT)

First ODI: February 12, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)

Second ODI: February 14, Colombo (3.30pm AEDT)