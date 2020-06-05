Top 20 in 2020: The best Test batting, 8-6

We continue our countdown of the best Test batting performances on Australian soil since 2000

Cricket Network

5 June 2020, 10:05 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo