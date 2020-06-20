Englishman brings fresh approach to Australian cricket

Cricket Australia's interim CEO says his adopted country has been "extremely lucky" during the global health crisis as he looks to deliver the 2020-21 summer

AAP

20 June 2020, 10:19 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo