Carey to take the gloves for first Manchester ODI

Alex Carey will take the gloves for Australia in Friday’s first one-day international in Manchester, while captain Aaron Finch is tipping big things from Mitch Marsh in the middle order.

Carey was left out of Australia’s XI for the final T20I in Southampton on Tuesday, with Matthew Wade taking his place as the tourists claimed a five-wicket win to ensure the series was not a clean sweep in England’s favour.

However, the South Australian will continue to occupy his spot behind the stumps in the one-day matches, Finch confirmed on Thursday.

"Alex will have the gloves," Finch told reporters.

"He’s played some really good one-day cricket and he’s played some really high-pressure knocks for us as well and we see him being a huge asset to that middle order."

Carey was dismissed for 1 and 2 in the first two T20Is and has a high score of 35 from six matches in 2020 in the ODI format.

However, he played several crucial innings for Australia during the ODI World Cup in the United Kingdom last year, including his 85 against South Africa at Manchester, the venue for all three games in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile, Finch is backing Marsh to carry on the momentum he gained in his player-of-the-match performance in the third T20I.

Coming to the crease with Australia in some trouble at 5-100 chasing 146, Marsh – playing in his first match for six months – held his nerve to finish unbeaten on a career-best 39 and hit the winning run with three balls to spare.

"If you look at Mitch’s one-day record, he averages 35 with the bat and 36 with the ball … we’re probably been guilty of shuffling him around to try and fit some different pieces in there at different points," Finch said.

"In that middle-order position, it’s never easy to have a real high output of runs, and if you’re that fourth or fifth bowler to have a huge impact with the ball. But I think he’s got a great opportunity over the next couple of years to cement that spot.

"The parts of his game where (it’s) been identified he needs to improve, he’s made some great changes.

"I’ve no doubt the most consistent Mitch Marsh will be on show.

"In the two shorter formats when you’re playing in the middle order, there’s times you need to be high risk and move the game forward and there’s others (when) you need to hold a little bit and take the game deeper.

"So having that experience over the last 40 games or so will give him that flexibility and freedom to understand his game and understand game situations to become a really consistent player in that middle order for us."

With Australia already well into planning their path to the next ODI World Cup in 2023, to be held in India, Finch said the three-game series was an ideal chance to continue working on finding the elusive "formula" they have been seeking.

Australia were swept 3-0 by South Africa in their most recent completed one-day campaign in February and March, shortly before the world locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We’ve played some really good cricket in patches and some indifferent cricket in other patches," Finch said.

"It’s important we start to finalise our best 15 players going forward.

"It’s going to be important we start to get our processes really right in one-day cricket.

"In the T20s even though we finished 2-1, I think our process and structure were really sound, we just mis-executed (at times).

"We’re still searching for the best formula for us in this format."

2020 Tour of England

Australia's T20 and ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

England ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

First T20: England won by two runs

Second T20: England won by six wickets with seven balls to spare

Third T20: Australia won by five wickets with three balls to spare

September 11: 1st ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 13: 2nd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST

September 16: 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, 10pm AEST