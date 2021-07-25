West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Finch heads home, surgery looms ahead of World Cup

Australia's skipper to miss the tour of Bangladesh as he looks to overcome a knee problem ahead of the T20 World Cup

Louis Cameron in Barbados

25 July 2021, 02:36 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

