ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Finch's early return a boost in disjointed Cup lead-in

Aussie skipper's recovery from knee surgery has him on track for T20 World Cup warm-up matches against India and New Zealand

Louis Cameron

6 October 2021, 11:57 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo