Century-maker Finch takes the blame for SCG defeat

Finch flays Sixers in stunning Big Bash century

Despite scoring a bruising century, Melbourne Renegades captain Aaron Finch has put Saturday's KFC BBL loss to Sydney Sixers squarely on his shoulders.

Finch scored 109 from 68 balls and hit seven sixes in his side's total of 5-175 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but it wasn't enough as Steve Smith led the Sixers to a seven-wicket win with eight balls to spare.

It wasn’t all easy going for Finch, who needed 45 balls to reach his half-century before exploding in the back end of the innings to record his second BBL century.

And he says his slow start is what cost his team their third win of the season.

"My first 40 balls probably let us down, to be honest," Finch told reporters after play.

"I managed to catch up and strike them OK in my last 28 balls.

"But I was 40 off 40 so it's probably not good enough to be honest.

"I'd rather get a duck and win than get a hundred and lose. It's a pretty awful feeling.

"When you contribute you should have done more. It means nothing, really."

After Finch launched World Cup teammate Nathan Lyon into the stands from the first ball of the eighth over, the Renegades went almost seven overs without finding the rope.

The visitors added just 29 runs in that time – a little more than four runs an over - and Finch says the responsiblity was on his shoulders to take the attack to the Sixers' bowlers during that period.

"It was up to me at that stage to try and tick it over a bit more and make that 40 off six or five overs," Finch said.

"It was a bit of ... just holding back. I wasn't committed 100 per cent.

"Throughout the season we've just been losing wickets at that crucial time; that 13- (or) 14-over mark where if you've got an in batter, you can do some maximum damage at the back end. So I wanted to make sure I was there for that.

"In the end, to hit a few sixes was OK but it would have been nice to accelerate a bit more through that part."

The Renegades have one match left in BBL|09, on Monday at home against Brisbane.