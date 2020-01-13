Zampa finds peace in India after World Cup

Australia prepared but remain underdogs: Richardson

Adam Zampa won't be burdened by his World Cup beating from India when he makes his return to Australia's one-day team this week.

Zampa enjoyed one of the best series of his career against India in March last year, with 11 wickets at 25.81 in Australia's 3-2 success.

But he was taken apart by the same side in the World Cup just months later, hit for 0-60 from just seven overs as Shikhar Dhawan did the damage.

Zampa played just one more match for Australia in the tournament, as Nathan Lyon's rise and team balance due to an injury to Marcus Stoinis also hurt his plight.

India hand Australia first World Cup loss

But leg-spinner Zampa insists the World Cup disappointment won't be on his mind when Australia begin their three-match series against India in Mumbai on Tuesday, their first ODI since last year's global tournament.

"Probably in hindsight that game against India at The Oval, the plans I bowled to in India weren't really … you can't just move them over to The Oval," Zampa said.

"In that whole World Cup we expected drier conditions than we had. Particularly with the weather we had there.

QUICK SINGLE Carey eyes Dhoni-like role after World Cup heroics

"Last time we played India in India, the wickets were quite dry and spun a bit. During the World Cup it wasn't really the case.

"The Indians are the best players in the world, particularly of spin. So being a leg-spinner you can't be too hard on yourself."

Australian spinners have generally struggled for success in limited-overs matches in India, with 1980s spinner Tom Hogan – who played just three games there - the only front-line tweaker to have averaged less than 30 in the country.

Why the Aussies love playing in India

But Zampa's record against the hosts stands up against most.

His average of 31.46 in India is third only to Hogan and Shane Warne, while Virat Kohli is his most dismissed player in international cricket having claimed his scalp three times in ODIs and twice in T20s.

"When he gets it right, he's as damaging as any leg-spinner in the world," captain Aaron Finch said of Zampa.

"The great thing about him is ability to bowl in all phases of the game.

"We have seen over his T20 career he bowls a lot in the Power Play now for the Melbourne Stars and does it effectively.

"Not too different to how he would bowl in the Power Play in these conditions.

"We saw the impact he had last series over here. He was able to get key wickets at crucial times.

"(We're) really excited for what he can produce in this series as well."

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)