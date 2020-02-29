South Africa v Australia ODI - Men's
Zampa's culinary challenge to keep his competitive vedge
Shane Warne ordered spaghetti and baked beans to India. Australia's two vegans now have their culinary challenge in South Africa
Martin Smith in Paarl
29 February 2020, 01:42 PM AEST
More than 20 years after the tale of Shane Warne’s shipment of baked beans passed into cricketing folklore, another blond Australian leg-spinner is facing an overseas culinary challenge of his own.
Proud vegan Adam Zampa will be forced to go on a shopping spree in Cape Town this weekend before Australia return to the Highveld for the final two matches of their ODI series against the Proteas.
Warne has long disputed a story from Australia’s 1998 tour of India when he is said to have ordered almost 2000 tins of baked beans and spaghetti to the team hotel.
Australia’s star spinner has never denied his love of ‘simple’ food like meat pies and pizza, but insists the shipment of canned goods was to satisfy the needs of the entire team, not just him.
Two decades later, Zampa and fellow vegan Kane Richardson have a gastronomical obstacle of their own in the proudly meat-loving nation of South Africa.
While the pair have had no issues in the cosmopolitan hub of Cape Town on the south-west coast, they know their plant-based options will be limited when they head to the smaller inland centres of Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom next week.
“Kane and I have already spoken about this,” Zampa said. “We’re going to have to go to Woolworths and stock up on some stuff … in those places, we’re going to struggle a bit.
“Usually when I go to India, I take so many miso soups and packet noodles. I take this thing called nutritional yeast everywhere (and) apple cider vinegar. I mainly become a fruitarian in those places.
“South Africa is pretty good actually. Cape Town has some very good vegan options. But there’s some places where you have to plan ahead.”
Warne concedes that the famous shipment of tinned food on that Indian tour was addressed to him, but says the goods were split amongst the entire team.
The spin king did benefit from the story gaining traction, however, signing a sponsorship deal with baked beans company SPC three years later.
Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020
Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
First T20: Australia won by 107 runs
Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs
Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs
First ODI: February 29 at Paarl (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo
Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo
Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo