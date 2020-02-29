Zampa's culinary challenge to keep his competitive vedge

More than 20 years after the tale of Shane Warne’s shipment of baked beans passed into cricketing folklore, another blond Australian leg-spinner is facing an overseas culinary challenge of his own.

Proud vegan Adam Zampa will be forced to go on a shopping spree in Cape Town this weekend before Australia return to the Highveld for the final two matches of their ODI series against the Proteas.

Warne has long disputed a story from Australia’s 1998 tour of India when he is said to have ordered almost 2000 tins of baked beans and spaghetti to the team hotel.

Australia’s star spinner has never denied his love of ‘simple’ food like meat pies and pizza, but insists the shipment of canned goods was to satisfy the needs of the entire team, not just him.

Two decades later, Zampa and fellow vegan Kane Richardson have a gastronomical obstacle of their own in the proudly meat-loving nation of South Africa.

While the pair have had no issues in the cosmopolitan hub of Cape Town on the south-west coast, they know their plant-based options will be limited when they head to the smaller inland centres of Bloemfontein and Potchefstroom next week.

“Kane and I have already spoken about this,” Zampa said. “We’re going to have to go to Woolworths and stock up on some stuff … in those places, we’re going to struggle a bit.

“Usually when I go to India, I take so many miso soups and packet noodles. I take this thing called nutritional yeast everywhere (and) apple cider vinegar. I mainly become a fruitarian in those places.

“South Africa is pretty good actually. Cape Town has some very good vegan options. But there’s some places where you have to plan ahead.”

Warne concedes that the famous shipment of tinned food on that Indian tour was addressed to him, but says the goods were split amongst the entire team.

The spin king did benefit from the story gaining traction, however, signing a sponsorship deal with baked beans company SPC three years later.

