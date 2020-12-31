KFC BBL|10

Zampa hit with BBL suspension for obscenity

Melbourne Stars leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been banned for BBL clash against Brisbane Heat following his second offence this year

Louis Cameron

31 December 2020, 05:32 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

