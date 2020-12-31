Zampa hit with BBL suspension for obscenity

The revolving door of senior Melbourne Stars players has continued to spin after Adam Zampa copped a one-game suspension and was fined $2,500 by Cricket Australia for an "audible obscenity".

Zampa was found guilty of the offence during the Stars' clash with the Sydney Thunder on Tuesday, his second transgression within 12 months, meaning Cricket Australia have suspended him for their upcoming game against Hobart Hurricanes on Saturday.

The leg-spinner was heard over the stump mic swearing in frustration at the end of his third over, having already conceded 32 runs.

Given Zampa had previously incurred another 'Level One' offence against the Brisbane Heat last January for "using language, actions or gestures which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" during last season's KFC BBL, the second offence triggered a one-match ban.

The Stars have been without key men Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile at various stages for recent games while Pakistani quick Dilbar Hussain hurt his hamstring after a promising start to BBL|10.

That came after gun overseas recruit Jonny Bairstow was forced to pull out of his planned stint on the eve of the tournament due to an unexpected recall to England's Test squad.

Zampa and Stoinis skipped games after taking personal leave having been in bubbles since August with Australia's white-ball teams, while Maddinson was also forced to miss their clash with the Sydney Sixers after border closures delayed him rejoining the BBL bubble.

Coulter-Nile's calf strain in their defeat to the Sixers not only saw him unable to bowl the crucial final over of the game that Glenn Maxwell instead bowled and conceded 20 runs, but the fast bowler could also miss up to a month with the injury.

Despite the turnover, the Stars sit fifth having won two of their five games and one being washed out.

Zampa has become skipper Maxwell's go-to bowler, often being used at the death and in the Power Surge when only two fielders are outside the 30-yard circle.

"He just keeps doing it ... he just doesn't disappoint ever," Maxwell said recently.

"A lot of leg-spinners will go hunting for wickets at different stages, but he is just so stuck in his role, so focused and switched on about what the team needs.

"He just tries to do that as well for the team as he can.

"It's a real credit to him. He puts his own performance aside, doesn't worry about wickets and tries to do his best for the team and it's brilliant for a leggy to do."