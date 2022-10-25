Zampa tests positive for Covid ahead of SL clash

Australia's best bowler Adam Zampa is under an illness cloud for tonight's T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka after it emerged the star leg-spinner has COVID-19.

A team spokesperson confirmed Zampa recently returned a positive test but is only displaying minor symptoms.

It puts him in considerable doubt for Tuesday evening's match at Perth Stadium, though the team insists he remains available for selection.

If picked, Zampa would have to travel to the match separately and his contact with other Australian players and support staff would be limited.

But, as cricket.com.au revealed before the tournament got underway, players who test positive for the virus are not prevented from competing at this year's World Cup.

Ireland's George Dockrell played against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Hobart despite the team identifying him as "potentially positive".

There is precedent for Australian teams too; allrounder Tahlia McGrath played in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match for the women's side earlier this year in Birmingham.

If the Aussies elect not to play Zampa, Ashton Agar shapes as the likely inclusion.

Agar has been a hard-luck story of the world champions' T20 side after their move to fielding just four specialist bowlers.

Agar 'starting to feel really good', clear on Cup role

The left-arm spinner has a formidable run-saving record in T20Is on home soil, going at just 5.34 per over, while that figure drops to 5.16 in all T20s against Sri Lanka, incidentally the country where Agar's mother was born.

The Australian government scrapped mandatory isolation requirements earlier this month, meaning this World Cup is being played with far more relaxed bio-security rules compared to last year's event held in a ‘bubble’ in the UAE.

The reigning champions have welcomed the more relaxed attitude.

"It's a totally different dynamic," Pat Cummins said last week, comparing the two World Cups held in back-to-back seasons.

"The team went out for dinner last night and we actually were chatting about it, (saying) 'this is the first time we've done this for about three years'.

"It's great fun. It's one of the main things we all love about playing for your country – you get to go and see new places and experience different things."

Australia's defeat to New Zealand in their tournament opener on Saturday means another loss would likely end any hope of defending their title.

Men's T20 World Cup 2022

Australia squad: Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia's fixtures

Oct 22: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

Oct 25: v Sri Lanka, Perth Stadium, 10pm AEDT

Oct 28: v England, MCG, 7pm AEDT

Oct 31: v Ireland, Gabba, 7pm AEDT

Nov 4: v Afghanistan, Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

Click here for the full 2022 T20 World Cup fixture