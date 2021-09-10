Weber WBBL|07

Penna, Mack re-sign as Strikers squad takes shape

Adelaide Strikers have confirmed two key re-signings as they piece together their list for WBBL|07

Laura Jolly

10 September 2021, 04:25 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo