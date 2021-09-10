Penna, Mack re-sign as Strikers squad takes shape

A flurry of signings is expected from the Adelaide Strikers in the coming weeks as they lock in their squad for Weber WBBL|07, with Maddie Penna and Katie Mack the latest to sign on the dotted line.

Before Friday the Strikers had revealed just three of their confirmed players for the upcoming season, with young Aussie quick Darcie Brown joined by leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington and batter Bridget Patterson.

The re-signings of Penna and Mack bolster that squad, with further announcements including overseas players expected to come in the next few weeks.

Penna, an up-and-coming allrounder who is one of the biggest hitters in the league and a canny spinner, has penned a new three-year deal.

The experienced Mack, who recently returned from a stint in The Hundred in the United Kingdom, where she played for Birmingham Phoenix, has signed a one-year extension.

The pair, who are both based in Canberra and play state cricket for the ACT Meteors, both registered career-best performances in WBBL|06 and will no doubt be eager to build on those performances this summer.

Mack was Adelaide’s second-highest scorer behind South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt, striking two half-centuries and scoring her 251 runs at a strike rate of 110. She followed up later in the summer with a one-day century for the Meteors.

"I have loved every minute of my time as a Striker and am excited to be getting back together with the group as we look to achieve something really special this season," Mack said.

"The WBBL is such an exciting competition, so the opportunity to put on a show in front of our amazing fans again is something I am so grateful for."

Best of Katie Mack in the field from WBBL|05

Penna proved her credentials as a power hitter last summer when she smacked 56no from 33 balls at Hurstville Oval, while she put a ball into the middle of the Showground Stadium grandstand during an unbeaten 26 from 13 deliveries against the Melbourne Renegades.

She also produced a 50-over ton later in the season, smacking 118 from 100 balls against Western Australia at the WACA Ground.

"WBBL is my favourite time of year where we get the chance to test ourselves against not only the best in the country, but some of the best players in the world," Penna said.

"I’m very lucky to be a part of it. I had no hesitation signing a long-term deal with the Strikers; I absolutely love the environment and the people here and I know we are heading in the right direction to create sustained success as a team."

Penna hits highest score by a No.7 in WBBL history

Luke Williams said the club was delighted to have retained both players.

"Both Maddie and Katie have shown repeatedly that they are not only fantastic talents, but fantastic people, and we are thrilled to have them wearing blue again this season," he continued.

"We have high aspirations for WBBL|07 and to retain Maddie and Katie strengthens our unit as the opening fixtures continue to grow on the horizon."

Adelaide Strikers WBBL|07 squad so far: Darcie Brown, Katie Mack, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington

In: TBC Out: TBC

Off-contract: Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath, Suzie Bates (NZ), Stafanie Taylor (WI), Laura Wolvaardt, Sarah Coyte, Tegan McPharlin, Alex Price, Annie O'Neil, Ellen Falconer