Zimbabwe allrounder makes WBBL history, joins Strikers

Adelaide Strikers have signed Zimbabwean Anesu Mushangwe and young quick Ella Wilson for their WBBL|08 campaign

Laura Jolly

8 September 2022, 09:34 AM AEST

