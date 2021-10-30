Legendary allrounder Alan Davidson dies, aged 92

Australian cricket is mourning the loss of legendary allrounder Alan Davidson, who has passed away at the age of 92.

Davidson, a left-arm fast bowler and dangerous low-order batter, played 44 Tests for Australia from his debut in 1953.

His passing comes less than 24 hours after the death of former Test off-spinner Ashley Mallett, who died on Friday at the age of 76.

Davidson was easily Australia’s most potent left-arm fast bowler during a career that burned slowly before exploding on the international stage.

He was a treasured allrounder in the late 1950s and early 1960s, someone who could swing the ball sharply, hit it hard, and catch it so well he was nicknamed 'The Claw'.

In 44 Tests, he knocked over 186 batsmen at a phenomenal 20.53, placing him among the greats of the game. The stunning average has only been bettered by 14 bowlers – of those who have delivered a minimum of 2000 balls in Tests – and is superior to the marks achieved by Glenn McGrath, Malcolm Marshall, Curtly Ambrose, Richard Hadlee and Wasim Akram.

Davidson in full flight // Getty

The most memorable performance came when Davidson starred in the Tied Test against West Indies at the Gabba in 1960-61.

He entered the match with a broken finger and finished it with the honour of becoming the first to take 10 wickets and score 100 runs in a Test. With the ball he grabbed 5-135 and 6-87; with the bat he posted 44 and 80, the second-innings contribution keeping the locals in the game.

Born in 1929, Davidson grew up near Gosford and dug himself a cricket pitch. He learned to hit the stumps quickly because if he missed, he had to run down the hill to collect the ball.

Davidson with Mike Hussey in 2013 // Getty

After progressing quickly into the New South Wales team, he displayed his all-round talents by registering a century and 10 wickets in a tour match in New Zealand in 1949-50.

However, he had to wait until the 1953 trip to England for his debut and while he was back in the United Kingdom three years later, it was not until the 1957-58 visit to South Africa that his full powers began to show. Twenty-five wickets at an average of 17 proved both to himself and his team that he could be a leader of the attack.

Davidson’s aching body was both a concern and an object of mirth, such were the number of injuries he complained of. Captain Richie Benaud was a master psychologist, constantly pushing his strike weapon through more successful overs.

Davidson was a dangerous lower-order batter // Getty

England were next to suffer in 1958-59 and in the MCG Test, Davidson opened with three wickets for no runs on the way to 6-64 and a campaign of 24 victims. Australia's difficult visit to the subcontinent followed and Davidson's career peaked with 12 wickets against India in Kanpur, but it did not result in victory.

The 1960-61 West Indies series was his most successful, with 33 wickets, and he signed off two summers later with a wicket from his final Test ball.

Like his friend Neil Harvey, Davidson became a Test selector, and also served as the chairman of Cricket New South Wales.

Davidson and Neil Harvey in Sydney last year // Getty

Davidson is a member of the Sport Australia Hall of Fame and the ICC's Hall of Fame and he was also made a member of the Order of the British Empire in 1964 and awarded an Order of Australia in 1987.

"Alan Davidson's passing is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket across the world," said Cricket Australia chair Richard Freudenstein.

"Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted across the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor.

"The tremendous skill and the boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life embodied everything that is great about the game. He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps.

"On behalf of Cricket Australia, and all those who benefitted from Alan's vast contribution across Australian cricket, I offer my deepest condolences to the Davidson family as well Alan's many close friends, colleagues and former teammates."

Alan Davidson

Tests

M: 44 | Wkts: 186 | Ave: 20.53 | 5wi: 14 | 10wm: 2 | BBI: 7-93 | Runs: 1328 | Ave: 24.59 | 50s: 5 | 100s: 0 | HS: 80

First-class

M: 193 | Wkts: 672 | Ave: 20.90 | 5wi: 33 | 10wm: 2 | BBI: 7-31 | Runs: 6804 | Ave: 32.86 | 50s: 36 | 100s: 9 | HS: 129

Best Test bowling averages (min 150 wickets)

SF Barnes (Eng) – 189 at 16.43

Alan Davidson (Aus) – 186 at 20.53

Malcolm Marshall (WI) – 376 at 20.94

Joel Garner (WI) – 259 at 20.97

Curtly Ambrose (WI) – 405 at 20.99