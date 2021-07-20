West Indies v Australia ODIs - Men's

Finch injured, Carey named Australia's 26th ODI captain

Aaron Finch ruled out with knee injury, leaving wicketkeeper to take reins for first ODI against West Indies in absence of regular vice-captain Pat Cummins

Louis Cameron in Barbados

20 July 2021, 07:30 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo