Carey eyes Dhoni-like role after World Cup heroics

Carey reflects on 2019 tour of India, eyes finisher role

Alex Carey wants to emulate MS Dhoni as one of the world's best finishers after accepting his future belongs down the order for Australia.

Carey opened for Australia as recently as last January, but broke records in a World Cup that was the most prolific ever by a batsman outside the top six.

The wicketkeeper has moved from opening to batting No.4 for Adelaide Strikers in this summer's KFC BBL and accepts believes that will be his future for Australia.

In doing so, he wants to become one of the game's best finishers, in the same mould as Dhoni.

The Indian wicketkeeper won't play in this week's one-day series against Australia, as he nears retirement at 38.

But he will leave behind a reputation as one-day cricket's best batsmen in run chases.

Dhoni finished not out 50 times in run chases for India, guiding them to victory on 47 of those occasions, averaging more than 107 in games India have won batting second.

"When you look at the best in the world like MS Dhoni, you want to learn as much as you can from him," Carey said.

"I was lucky enough to play against him last year, just the way he took the game deep and won games for India.

"I aspire to do that one-day (cricket). It's just improving little parts of my game."

Carey could bat anywhere from No.5 to No.7 in India beginning with Tuesday's series opener in Mumbai, depending on if Australia opt for an extra batsman or more allrounders.

The vice-captain was elevated to No.5 in Australia's last ODI for the World Cup semi-final against England, helping rescue the innings along with Steve Smith.

His next innings in India will mark his first hit out for Australia since then, after missing out on batting in all of the early-season Twenty20s Internationals despite being listed to bat at No.6.

"It's going to be a lot of the time dependent on the situation of the game (where I bat in the future)," Carey said.

"Hopefully your No.5, 6 or 7 come in later in the innings and if I'm batting in one of those spots, I am happy enough to do that.

"Batting (in the) middle order with Adelaide has been something that I've identified in my game. If I'm playing for Australia it's probably going to be through the middle.

"It's one of those roles I want to get better at and hopefully win games for Australia.

"I had opportunities in the World Cup to take it a bit deeper - one against South Africa stands out to me - to be that match winner."

Australia Qantas ODI Tour of India 2020

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami.

First ODI: January 14, Mumbai (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Second ODI: January 17, Rajkot (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)

Third ODI: January 19, Bengaluru (D/N) (Fox & Kayo)