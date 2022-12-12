KFC BBL|12

Stars on alert as Hales storm looms in BBL opener

The BBL's all-time leading overseas run-scorer, Alex Hales looms as the key player in Tuesday night’s Big Bash season opener

AAP

12 December 2022, 06:23 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo