McDermott calls time on career after more injuries

Queensland paceman Alister McDermott has called time on his career in the wake of another injury-hit 12-month period.

McDermott, who debuted in first-class cricket as an 18-year-old in 2009, won Sheffield Shield and one-day titles with the Bulls and was part of Brisbane Heat's title-winning campaign in BBL|02 – all before turning 22.

A strong summer of Second XI cricket for Queensland in 2018-19 led to a recall to the Queensland contract list last year, however a broken arm and another back stress fracture curtailed his aspirations of making a long-awaited return to first-class cricket.

"The first seven months of the '19-20 season threw an onslaught of challenges at me," McDermott wrote on his personal website. "It was by far the most mentally challenging time during my career.

"In the space of two months I went from the highs of receiving a contract to breaking the radius bone in my right arm in July during a fielding session.

"Then I sustained my fourth stress fracture in seven years in my lower back only months later.

"I had severe back pain which only struck when I bowled. Even off a couple of steps the pain was unbearable, literally bringing me to tears during several training sessions.

"At times I had little motivation to turn up to training as I felt I was letting my teammates down and to the coaches and selectors who had given me another opportunity to play for Queensland."

McDermott was de-listed this year from the Bulls squad. His final first-class appearance came in November 2014.

"When I was told of not getting a contract with Queensland, it was hard to process initially on the back of everything else I had been through," he wrote.

"After a period of reflection, I knew building a family with my beautiful wife Erin, continuing my cricket coaching business and finishing my Secondary Teaching degree is what I truly wanted to do.

"I still want to play lower grade cricket at Wynnum Manly District Cricket Club as I believe now is the time for me to give back to the game."

McDermott, whose right-arm fast-bowling action bore an uncanny resemblance to that of his legendary father, Craig McDermott, was on the cusp of national selection in 2011, when he toured with Australia A to the UK, and the following year, when he was part of Australia's white-ball tour to the UAE.

He finished his first-class career with 75 wickets at 24.77 in 20 matches.