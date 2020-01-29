All the 2020 T20 World Cup squads so far

Nine squads for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup have been revealed, with a host of familiar Rebel WBBL faces set to make their way to Australia for the tournament that begins on February 21.

India were the first to announce their 15-player group, while England followed shortly, with both teams arriving in Australia for the CommBank T20I Tri-Series that will serve as an ideal warm-up for the ICC event for all three sides.

The World Cup commences in Sydney on February 21 when Australia take on India at the Showgrounds Stadium, with matches to be played across Sydney, Perth, Canberra and Melbourne through the hectic 16-day tournament.

Australia's World Cup matches and the finals will be broadcast on the Nine Network, while Kayo and Fox Cricket will carry coverage of every match from the event.

Here are the squads so far in detail, with only Bangladesh yet to reveal their playing group:

GROUP A

Australia

Uncapped teenager Annabel Sutherland is in line for a T20 World Cup debut after being included in Australia's squad for their title defence.

Allrounder Sutherland, who is only 18 years old, is one of two additions to the T20 group that whitewashed Sri Lanka last October, while fellow Victorian Sophie Molineux has made her return to the green and gold after being recalled.

Molineux walked away from cricket in November to focus on her mental health, returning to state cricket last week.

The Australian squad features 13 players who were part of their successful World Cup campaign in the Caribbean in November 2018, with veteran allrounder Erin Burns and Sutherland the only additions to that group.

Squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India

India have included 15-year-old prodigy Shafali Verma in their World Cup squad, after the teenager's impressive entrance to international cricket last year.

Verma, who was part of the India 'A' squad that recently toured Australia, became the youngest Indian to score an international half-century last November during India’s tour of the West Indies.

Shafali Verma is set to make her World Cup debut // AAP

She is one of three teenagers in the Indian squad, alongside uncapped 16-year-old batter Richa Ghosh and 19-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues.

No Indians were part of WBBL|05 due to the clash with their Caribbean tour, but captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana will both be familiar to fans of the league.

Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Richa Ghosh

New Zealand

New Zealand will be led by Sophie Devine as they seek to turn around a recent disappointing – and uncharacteristic – run at ICC events, having missed the semi-finals of the 2017 ODI Cup and the 2018 T20 event.

Devine has stepped into the captaincy in place of regular skipper Amy Satterthwaite, who recently gave birth to her first child with fellow White Fern Lea Tahuhu.

Tahuhu, meanwhile, returns to the fold after missing New Zealand’s ODI series against South Africa , having taken maternity leave.

The White Ferns included two uncapped players in Jess Kerr – the sister of leg-spinner Amelia – and Lauren Down, while Rosemary Mair is set to appear in her first World Cup.

"We have a balanced side with plenty of international experience within," Devine said.

"It's up to us to put our best foot forward … and hone our game before another shot at a World Cup."

Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Katie Perkins, Anna Peterson, Rachel Priest, Lea Tahuhu

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu will hope to continue her knack of posting big scores against Australia after being named to lead her team in the 2020 tournament.

Sri Lanka went winless in their tour of Australia last September or October but the performances of Athapaththu ensured they left with some happy memories, after the hard-hitting batter struck a T20I century at North Sydney Oval before following up with an ODI hundred at Brisbane's Allan Border Field.

It was her second one-day ton against the world's top-ranked side, after she achieved a similar feat in Bristol during the 2017 World Cup.

Squad: Chamari Atapattu (c), Harshitha Madavi (vc), Anushka Sanjeewani, Hansima Karunaratne, Shashikala Siriwardene, Nilakshi De Silva, Ama Kanchana, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Probodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Hasini Perera, Sathya Sandeepani, Umesha Thimashini, Sugandika Kumari, Dilani Manodara.

GROUP B

England

England have arrived in Australia with a new coach - former Perth Scorchers mentor Lisa Keightly - alongside six players who plied their trade in WBBL|05 late last year.

Georgia Elwiss has been handed a recall, replacing spinner Kirstie Gordon in the only change to the English T20 squad that defeated Pakistan in December.

Heather Knight's side lost to Australia in the 2018 final and will have a point to prove after a disappointing Ashes campaign against the same rivals last year.

Knight is used to Australian conditions, having been a long-term import for the Hurricanes, while other familiar Big Bash faces include Nat Sciver and Amy Jones (both Scorchers), Danni Wyatt and Tammy Beaumont (both Renegades) and Lauren Winfield (Strikers).

Squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt

Pakistan

The most surprising aspect of Pakistan’s squad announcement is the absence of Sana Mir, their second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is.

The 34-year-old had featured in every previous edition of the T20 World Cup, but after the off-spinner took a break from international cricket last December, sitting out the series against England, she has been left out of the World Cup squad.

Pakistan will be led by captain Bismah Maroof alongside deputy Javeria Khan, while they have included uncapped 15-year-old Ayesha Naseem in their playing group.

"The team has been selected keeping in mind the current form and performances along with the conditions in Australia," Pakistand selection committee chair Urooj Mumtaz said.

"Sana has been a phenomenal servant of Pakistan cricket while being an inspiration to many girls out there. Unfortunately, her recent performances in the T20 format were not on her side."

Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Javeria Khan, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nida Dar, Aimen Anwar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Iram Javed, Syeda Aroob Shah

South Africa

Proteas captain Dane van Niekerk returns to lead an experienced squad after a 2019 that saw the allrounder battle numerous injuries.

Van Niekerk has not played a T20 International since February 2019, but made a successful comeback from injury during the WBBL, where she turned out for the Sixers alongside Proteas spearhead Marizanne Kapp.

South Africa's 15-player group includes a total of eight players with Big Bash experience, including Chloe Tryon (Hurricanes), Shabnim Ismail (Thunder), and Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee (both Stars) who were all part of WBBL|05.

Squad: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (vc), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Thailand

Yes, you’ve read that correctly. Thailand are making their ICC T20 World Cup debut after a brilliant campaign in the qualifying tournament last year.

They will be led by Sornnarin Tippoch in their maiden World Cup appearance, with selectors largely keeping faith with the group who earned their spot at the qualification event in Scotland.

Joining the group are Thipatcha Puttawong and Suwanan Khiaoto, who featured in a recent T20 quadrangular series in India.

One player to watch is Chanida Sutthiruang, named ICC Women's Emerging Player of the Year late in 2019.

Squad: Sornnarin Tippoch (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Ratanaporn Padunglerd, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Naruemol Chaiwai, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Soraya Lateh, Rosenanee Kanoh, Thipatcha Puttawong, Suleeporn Laomi, Natthakan Chantham, Suwanan Khiaoto

West Indies

Deandra Dottin will make a long-awaited return to the West Indies squad, having missed more than a year of international cricket due to injury.

The dynamic allrounder most recently struggled with a shoulder complaint, missing home series against Australia and India in the latter parts of last year as she recuperated with a view to being fully fit for the ICC tournament.

Dottin, alongside captain Stafanie Taylor and allrounder Hayley Matthews, will all be familiar with Australian conditions having appeared in the WBBL.

Stafanie Taylor in full flight for Adelaide Strikers // Getty

Taylor also returns after missing the T20Is against India late last year, a series that saw the 2016 Champions fail to win a match in the five-game series.

Squad: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Lee Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Cherry Ann Fraser, Aaliyah Alleyne.

Still to be named: Bangladesh

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network