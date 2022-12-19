India v Australia T20Is - Women

Healy ruled out of final India T20I, McGrath to captain

Australia will go into the India T20 series finale with a new captain, wicketkeeper and opener after Alyssa Healy strained her calf in Saturday's series sealing victory

Laura Jolly in Mumbai

19 December 2022, 11:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

