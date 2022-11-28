Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Joseph's journey from Aussie net bowler to Windies 'enforcer'

Six years after storming in at the Aussies as a net bowler, Alzarri Joseph will enter Wednesday's first Test as a key component of the visitors' chances of winning back the Frank Worrell trophy

Louis Cameron in Perth

28 November 2022, 02:38 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

