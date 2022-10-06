Weber WBBL|08

Thunder land England international for WBBL season

After previous stints with Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers, England’s Amy Jones will don the lime green this WBBL season

Laura Jolly

6 October 2022, 07:00 AM AEST

@JollyLauz18

