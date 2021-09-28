CommBank Series v India - Test

Green-tinged track could open door for Sutherland

Young allrounder in contention for Test debut with Aussies excited about Metricon Stadium track sporting a healthy covering of grass

Adam Burnett on the Gold Coast

28 September 2021, 06:09 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo