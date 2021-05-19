How and when to buy Ashes tickets for this summer

Bring it on! All set for a massive Ashes summer

An epic and jam-packed summer of international cricket on home soil from mid-September to late February offers fans an extraordinary level of access to live cricket this summer.

The Ashes are the crown jewel of the summer that will see Australia's men also play a maiden Test against Afghanistan in Hobart before limited-overs fixtures against New Zealand and Sri Lanka after the KFC BBL.

Your one-stop shop for everything tickets related in 2021-22

The Aussie women will have a busy summer with matches against India in September, the details of which are yet to be announced, before the multi-format women's Ashes beings in late January.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing ban on international flights makes it unlikely the usual hordes of Barmy Army supporters will accompany England this summer for the Vodafone Ashes.

It will make for a very different atmosphere for Joe Root and his men, who will not be able to rely on the lift from the trumpet-blaring sunburnt masses singing in full voice.

"In a perfect world, we would welcome the Barmy Army back to these shores for a summer of singing and sportsmanship with our Australian fans," said Cricket Australia interim CEO Nick Hockley.

"Of course, we will be guided by the Australian Government on all things related to international travel and will advise our friends in England on our position closer to the time."

Hockley still expects plenty of English support this summer, even if the borders remain closed.

"I think there's a fair few English expats living in Australia," Hockley said. "I think there will also be a lot of people watching from England.

"Hopefully people will be able to make the trip but if they can't, then I know they'll be following very closely from England and from around the cricket world."

Members of the Australian Cricket Family (ACF) will get priority access to international tickets next month, but the very first chance to secure seats is for interstate travel options via Cricket Australia's Travel Office (CATO).

The CATO packages are available now.

"We work very closely with the state tourism boards," Hockley said.

"For example, you've got the 150th year of SACA (South Australian Cricket Association) so it's a very big year in Adelaide.

"The first Test at the Gabba is going to be huge, and playing an Ashes Test at the new stadium in Perth I'm really looking forward to seeing some massive crowds there."

Public tickets will be available from mid-June, with seats at the marquee Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and the Pink Test in Sydney in early January always keenly sought after.

ACF members will get a first look at the ticket prices and all the latest information for on-sale dates and times.

Fans are encouraged to ensure their ACF details are updated ahead of the pre-sale for international tickets. These details can be checked by logging in to your account here, or new members can join up here.

No decisions on crowd capacity restrictions have been made yet, and will hinge on the relevant state governments.

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Details TBC

Vodafone Men's Test v Afghanistan

Nov 27 – Dec 1: Test match, Blundstone Arena

Vodafone Men's Ashes v England

Dec 8-12: First Test, The Gabba

Dec 16-20: Second Test, Adelaide Oval

Dec 26-30: Third Test, MCG

Jan 5-9: Fourth Test, SCG

Jan 14-18: Fifth Test, Perth Stadium

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Dettol Men's ODI & T20 Series v New Zealand

Jan 30: First ODI, Perth Stadium

Feb 2: Second ODI, Blundstone Arena

Feb 5: Third ODI, SCG

Feb 8: T20, Manuka Oval

Dettol Men's T20 Series v Sri Lanka

Feb 11: First T20, SCG

Feb 13: Second T20, The Gabba

Feb 15: Third T20, Metricon Stadium

Feb 18: Fourth T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 20: Fifth T20, MCG