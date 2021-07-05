See you at the Gabba: Brisbane fans snap up Ashes tickets

Brisbane fans have lapped up the return of their traditional Test series opener, with only a limited number of tickets remaining for the opening day of this summer’s Vodafone Ashes series.

Tickets for all men’s and women’s internationals go on sale to the public today (Monday), after being made available to Australian Cricket Family members last Wednesday.

Fans were quick to snap up their seats at the Gabba, where Australia will begin their quest to keep hold of the Ashes urn Australia retained in the gripping 2019 series in the UK, at the venue where the hosts had established a winning streak stretching three decades until they were toppled by India earlier this year.

Just 26 per cent of public seats remain for day one on December 8, while early sales for the fifth Test beginning January 14 have also been strong, as Perth Stadium prepares to host an Ashes Test for the first time.

Interest in Meg Lanning’s all-conquering Australia has been particularly robust in Sydney, where they will host both India and England this summer, while Canberrans have been quick to lock in their spot at the one-off women’s Ashes Test at Manuka Oval.

Cricket officials have taken an optimistic view of possible crowd numbers this summer, with tickets to be sold to 100 per cent of venue capacity at almost all grounds despite the uncertainty due to the ongoing pandemic.

Tickets will be fully refunded if capacity has to be reduced due to the pandemic.

While the final venue capacity for each venue will be determined by the public health advice at the time, all venues will be sold to 100 per cent of capacity except for the MCG for the Boxing Day Test, which will have an initial capacity of 85 per cent.

"There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge but hopefully that is the case … if we can get full stadiums during the Ashes, that’s the atmosphere (we want), it’s one of the biggest series an Australian or English player can play," quick Mitchell Starc said from Australia’s current white-ball tour of the West Indies.

"To have our hands on the Ashes heading into a home Ashes is an exciting way for us to approach it."

The pandemic and ongoing ban on international flights makes it unlikely the usual hordes of Barmy Army supporters will accompany England this summer for the Vodafone Ashes.

However, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley expects expats living in Australia to turn out and support their team.

"In a perfect world, we would welcome the Barmy Army back to these shores for a summer of singing and sportsmanship with our Australian fans," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said last month.

"Of course, we will be guided by the Australian Government on all things related to international travel and will advise our friends in England on our position closer to the time.

"I think there's a fair few English expats living in Australia (and) I think there will also be a lot of people watching from England."

A total of 59 days of international cricket will be played in Australia this summer, highlighted by the men's and women's Ashes, while the men's teams of Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand will also be in Australia along with India's women's side.

Fans can go to cricket.com.au/tickets for all ticket information, with tickets being sold at the following times for relevant states:

• Australian Capital Territory 2pm AEST

• Victoria 2pm AEST

• New South Wales 3pm AEST

• Tasmania 4pm AEST

• South Australia 4pm ACST

• Queensland 5pm AEST

• Western Australia 3pm AWST