CommBank T20 INTL Tri-Series

Gardner in doubt for Aussies after fresh head blow

Ashleigh Gardner's concussion from a blow to the head at training has her in doubt for the opening matches of Australia's T20 World Cup warm-up tri-series

Laura Jolly

27 January 2020, 08:37 PM AEST

