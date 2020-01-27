Gardner in doubt for Aussies after fresh head blow

Injury scare for Aussies as World Cup preparations begin

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is facing a race against time to be fit for Australia's opening CommBank T20I Tri-Series match against England on Saturday after suffering concussion in an unlucky training incident on Sunday.

Gardner, who has a worrying history of concussion, was struck on the back of the neck while bowling in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Australian squad's first hit out of a 10-week campaign on home soil that begins with the tri-series ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The 22-year-old was walking back to her mark when she was struck by a shot from keeper-batter Alyssa Healy and took no further part in Sunday's training session. She has since been diagnosed with concussion.

It meant Gardner sat out Australia's warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI at Sydney Showgrounds Stadium on Monday night.

She will now need to pass a stringent set of tests to prove she has fully recovered from the concussion before she can take the field for Australia's first tri-series match at Manuka Oval on Saturday.

Given Gardner's history of head knocks, there will be no rushing back the powerful allrounder who also plays a key role with her off-spin in the Australian T20 XI.

The NSW and Sydney Sixers star missed two matches during the Rebel WBBL season in 2017-18 after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from England and Scorchers quick Katherine Brunt.

A similar blow from the same bowler saw her miss an ODI during the 2017 Ashes, while she was also struck during an intra-squad match in September 2018 but recovered in time to take the field for the opening T20I against New Zealand in Sydney.

Gardner spoke about her history of concussion with ABC Grandstand ahead of the 2019-20 season, saying: "For me personally, I get more of a delayed-onset form of concussion.

"So rather than actually feeling a bit woozy as soon as I get hit, it's more so the day after. I have really bad headaches (and feel) nauseous," Gardner told said.

"Out of the five that I've had, they've gotten worse every time. The longest I've had to recover was around two weeks, so it's just basically like having a constant headache and obviously you're restricted to what you can do."

Gardner was one of three players who took no part in Australia's warm-up on Monday night, alongside quick Tayla Vlaeminck and allrounder Erin Burns.

Burns only returned to batting on Sunday as she recovers from arthroscopic surgery to her knee earlier this month but is on track in her recovery, while Vlaeminck is expected to be available for Saturday's game as she continues her recovery from an ACL strain suffered late last year.

CommBank T20I tri-series

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

First T20I: January 31, India v England, Manuka Oval

Second T20I: February 1, Australia v England, Manuka Oval

Third T20I: February 2, Australia v India, Manuka Oval

Fourth T20I: February 7, India v England, Junction Oval

Fifth T20I: February 8, Australia v India

Sixth T20I: February 9, Australia v England

Final: February 12, Junction Oval

* All matches will be broadcast on the Seven Network and Fox Cricket, live stream on Kayo and the CA Live app or listen on ABC Grandstand

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Warm-ups

February 15: Australia v West Indies, Allan Border Field

February 18: Australia v South Africa, Karen Rolton Oval

Tournament

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1, SCG

March 5: Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia’s matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network