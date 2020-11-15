Gardner subbed out after concussion scare in Sydney

Gardner subbed out after concussion scare

Sydney Sixers allrounder Ashleigh Gardner has been subbed out of today's Rebel WBBL clash due to concussion.

Gardner suffered the concussion diving in the field to stop a Katie Mack boundary during Adelaide's innings at Drummoyne Oval. She has been replaced in Sydney’s side by wicketkeeper Maddy Darke.

Scorecard: Sydney Sixers v Adelaide Strikers

Fielding on the mid-wicket rope in the eighth over, Gardner chased down Mack's pull shot and dove full length on her stomach in an attempt to save four runs.

While she didn't hit her head on the ground, it was a jarring landing and she was slow to get to her feet.

Gardner left the field where she was assessed by Cricket Australia medical staff and ruled out of the match, before undergoing a further test at the innings break.

Gardner has a long history of concussion. The 23-year-old has suffered six concussions, the last before today's on January 27 on the eve of the T20 tri-series against India and England.

The allrounder was struck in the back of the neck from an Alyssa Healy shot while walking back to her mark in the nets but recovered in time to play the first match on February 1.

Gardner missed two matches during the Rebel WBBL season in 2017-18 after being struck on the helmet by a bouncer from England and then-Scorchers quick Katherine Brunt.

A similar blow from the same bowler saw her miss an ODI during the 2017 Ashes, while she was also struck during an intra-squad match in September 2018 but recovered in time to take the field for the opening T20I against New Zealand in Sydney.

Gardner is averaging 15.5 with the bat this summer with just one half-century – 53 against the Hurricanes earlier this month.

The Sixers play four games in the next seven days as they look to seal a finals spot but given Gardner's history of head knocks, a cautious approach is set to be taken.

While Gardner's presence was sorely missed, Sixers allrounder Dane van Niekerk would not use the loss of their hard-hitting right-hander as an excuse.

"Ash is a match-winner in her own right and genuinely hurts the battling line-up when she's out," van Niekerk said after play.

"Having said that we have quality batting line-up and what we have in the team we should have chased that down.

"She's not 100 per cent and she's going to have some tests done and hopefully she can play next game."

Tegan McPharlin, Strikers wicketkeeper-batter and player of the match, hopes Gardner can make a quick recovery.

"I wish her all the best," she said. "I hope it doesn't hold her out of the game for too long because she's too good a player to be sitting on the sidelines."

The Strikers had their own scare before play, with teenage quick Darcie Brown fainting.

Brown was set to play but was ruled out of the match and taken to hospital as a precaution and is said to be doing fine.