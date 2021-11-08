Weber WBBL|07

Long-awaited First Nations round vital: Gardner

Sixers allrounder Ashleigh Gardner hopes the introduction of the Big Bash First Nations rounds inspire future generations

Laura Jolly

8 November 2021, 04:42 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo