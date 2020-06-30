Finch pinpoints young guns for 2023 World Cup

Captain Aaron Finch has pinpointed Jhye Richardson, Josh Philippe and Cameron Green as players on Australia's radar as part of their planning for the next men's 50-over World Cup.

With the immediate cricketing schedule in a state of flux due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Australia's brains trust has been spending the off-season establishing a blueprint for one-day cricket ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

QUICK SINGLE Pandemic forces Zimbabwe tour to be postponed

Finch concedes the Australians "left it a little bit too late" ahead of last year's tournament in England, where they managed to reach the semi-finals despite a horror run in the preceding years that included a stretch of just four wins in 26 matches.

The skipper wants things to be different this time and has identified the Western Australian trio of Richardson, Philippe and Green as part of the next generation of players who could play a role in the next World Cup.

Paceman Richardson, 23, has already announced himself on the international stage and is looking to return to action this summer having recently undergone another round of surgery on his troublesome right shoulder.

QUICK SINGLE Richardson sidelined again due to troublesome shoulder

Wicketkeeper-batter Philippe, also 23, has made a big impact in the KFC BBL with Sydney Sixers and was player-of-the-match in the Big Bash final earlier this year.

Green, meanwhile, has already earned high praise from the likes of Ricky Ponting and Test skipper Tim Paine, who last week said Australian cricket "can get very excited" about the potential of the fast-bowling allrounder.

The 21-year-old has played just eight List A matches but he has also caught the attention of Finch as Australia's decision makers look to identify the players they'll need to lift the trophy in two-and-a-half years' time.

'Wait until you see him bat!' Aussie Test skipper Tim Paine likes what he has seen from WA young gun Cameron Green. pic.twitter.com/1fvtBrses2 June 23, 2020

"That's what we’re going to work out over the next month or so," Finch said today. "We'll sit down and really drill into numbers and how we feel the game is going to head over the next couple of years and what we need to do as a team.

"There's obviously a lot of youngsters who have performed really well.

"Look at Cameron Green – Painey was talking about him last week and his rise and dominance he's had in state cricket in the past 12 months in particular. He's such a young guy and I think that potential is huge.

QUICK SINGLE Finch turns his thoughts to 2023 World Cup planning

"Then you've got young batters, Josh Philippe and these guys. I think what's really important about them and Josh in particular is he dominated a Big Bash final. I think it's great when young players perform well in big games, it shows there's a real something about them. As well as the natural flair and talent he's got.

"But then you've got other guys who I can't wait to see back up and fire. Jhye Richardson; he's as exciting a young fast bowler as there is going around when he's firing. Having his shoulder redone again I think will be a good thing for him in the long run. It probably doesn't feel like it when he’s going through his rehab again.

"There's guys like that who just bring the excitement factor to the game. You turn on the TV to watch guys take the game on, bowl fast and swing it.

"There's a lot of players we'll talk about and go through and map out our plans for 2023."

Fantastic Philippe fires with 52 in Big Bash final

Exactly when Australia's selectors will get another close look at the players available for the next World Cup remains to be seen, with August's three-match series against Zimbabwe postponed today due to health and bio-security concerns created by the pandemic.

A rescheduled limited-overs campaign against England could be moved to September, with the boards of both nations in talks about how and when those matches can go ahead.

Finch said not repeating the mistakes of the build-up to the 2019 tournament will be crucial if Australia are to lift the World Cup for the sixth time.

QUICK SINGLE England hopeful for Aussie tour, Tests not on the agenda

"I think it's tough if you just go in there and wing it," he said.

"I think you have to do a lot of planning and preparation ... into how you're going to play, what the trend of the game is going to be for you to be successful in two-and-a-half years.

"It's really important to have a clear structure and a blueprint that you can fall back on. And that helps a lot with how you pick your team.

"We probably left it a little bit too late last time ... so we're really determined to make sure we're well planned this time and make sure we leave no stone unturned."