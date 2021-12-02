Vodafone Men's Ashes

Carey set for Gabba debut as Australia's Ashes keeper

South Australian Alex Carey will make his Test debut at the Gabba in the opening Ashes Test after winning the race to replace Tim Paine as Australia's wicketkeeper

Louis Cameron

2 December 2021, 11:32 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo