Mark your calendar: 2023 in focus for Aussie cricket

The new year promises to be a hectic one for Australia's senior men's and women's teams, with key tours of India, an away Ashes series, and World Cups on the line for the teams led by Pat Cummins and Meg Lanning.

Cricket's new Future Tours Program, released last August, lays out every nation's international commitments until mid-2027. It's a mind-boggling spreadsheet, with Australia's fixtures for the next 12 months broken out here.

The women are already into their new FTP cycle while the new men's program doesn't formally start until April. Before that though the Aussies will be seeking to overturn history with a four-Test series in India, before an Ashes tour against Ben Stokes and England's 'Bazball', with a potential World Test Championship final in between as well.

This calendar is international cricket only - there's an IPL-sized hole in the men's calendar for April-May, while a first Women's IPL will also be played shortly before that window.

This year's men's Ashes series will finish earlier than any before it in history as England have cleared international cricket from August for their Hundred tournament.

Of course, the FTP is subject to change - and a mooted three-ODI series against Afghanistan to follow the India tour remains uncertain. Adjustments to FTP were being made right up until the document was published by the ICC in August. But as of right now as we launch into 2023, here's what's coming for the year ahead.

Australia Men in 2023

January 4-8: Third Test v South Africa, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

✈ February 9-13: First Test v India, Nagpur, 3pm AEDT

✈ February 17-21: Second Test v India, Delhi, 3pm AEDT

✈ March 1-5: Third Test v India, Dharamsala, 3pm AEDT

✈ March 9-13: Fourth Test v India, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

✈ March 17: First ODI v India, Mumbai, 7pm AEDT

✈ March 19: Second ODI v India, Vizag, 7pm AEDT

✈ March 22: Third ODI v India, Chennai, 7pm AEDT

✈ March: Three ODIs v Afghanistan (TBC)

✈ June 6-11: World Test Championship final – The Oval (if qualified)

✈ June 16-20: First Test v England, Edgbaston, 8pm AEST

✈ June 28-July 2 Second Test v England, Lord's, 8pm AEST

✈ July 6-10: Third Test v England, Headingley, 8pm AEST

✈ July 19-23: FourthTest v England, Old Trafford, 8pm AEST

✈ July 27-31: Fifth Test v England, The Oval, 8pm AEST

✈ September: Five ODIs and three T20s tour of South Africa. ✈ Three ODI tour of India

✈ October-November: ODI World Cup India

✈ November-December: Five T20 tour of India

December: Three Tests v Pakistan

Australia Women in 2023

January 16: First ODI v Pakistan, Allan Border Field, Brisbane 11:05am AEDT

January 18: Second ODI v Pakistan, Allan Border Field, Brisbane 11:05am AEDT

January 21: Third ODI v Pakistan, North Sydney Oval, 11:05am AEDT

January 24: First T20 v Pakistan, North Sydney Oval, 1:45pm AEDT

January 26: Second T20 v Pakistan, Blundstone Arena, Hobart, 7:05pm AEDT

January 29: Third T20 v Pakistan, Manuka Oval, Canberra, 1:45pm AEDT

✈February 11: T20 World Cup group A fixture v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 4am Feb 12 AEDT

✈February 14: T20 World Cup group A fixture v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 4am Feb 15 AEDT

✈February 16: T20 World Cup group A fixture v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 12am Feb 17 AEDT

✈February 18: T20 World Cup group A fixture v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 4am Feb 19 AEDT

✈February 23 or 24: T20 World Cup semi-finals, Newlands, Cape Town

✈February 26: T20 World Cup final, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)

✈June 22-26: Test v England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, 7pm AEST

✈July 1: First T20I v England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, 6.35pm (3.35am July 2 AEST)

✈July 5 : Second T20I v England at The Oval, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 6 AEST)

✈July 8: Third T20I v England at Lord's, London, 6.35pm (3.35am July 9 AEST)

✈July 12: First ODI v England at The County Ground, Bristol, 1pm (10pm AEST) *

✈July 16: Second ODI v England at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 11am (7pm AEST) *

✈July 18: Third ODI v England at The County Ground, Taunton, 1pm (10pm AEST) *

✈ July: Three ODIs* tour of Ireland

September-October: Three ODIs* and three T20s v West Indies

✈ December-January: Multi-format series in India: one Test, three ODIs and three T20s

✈ indicates series played outside Australia

* indicates ICC Women's Championship ODIs