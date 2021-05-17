West Indies v Australia T20Is - Men's

CA hopeful of COVID jabs as Bangladesh tour edges closer

Tour of the West Indies could be followed by a trip to Bangladesh, with plans in the works for more warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup

Martin Smith

17 May 2021, 06:09 PM AEST

