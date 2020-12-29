Vodafone Test Series v India

Australia docked points, fined for slow over-rate

ICC come down hard on Aussies after second Test defeat to India, docking them four Test Championship points in addition to a financial penalty

Cricket Network

29 December 2020, 07:55 PM AEST

