ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Overawed: India left to rue defining final moment

Young gun Shafali Verma backed to rebound from a difficult night on cricket's biggest stage

Andrew Ramsey in Melbourne

9 March 2020, 11:53 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo