Stats wrap: Aussies' record-breaking Test summer

Lyon grabs five as Australia complete perfect summer

5 – Tests won by Australia in the season – three against New Zealand and two against Pakistan. It is the 10th time they have completed a summer sweep. The previous two instances were against England who lost 5-0 to Australia in the Ashes in 2013-14 and 2006-07. The last time Australia won all home Tests against multiple teams was also when New Zealand (2-0) and Pakistan (3-0) toured in 2004-05.

8.82 – New Zealand's win percentage in Tests in Australia – the second-worst among the teams who have come Down Under more than once. Sri Lanka (0 wins, 13 losses, two draws) have the worst percentage in Tests in Australia followed by the Kiwis, who have won only 3 out of 34 Tests. Two of those wins came in 1985 when New Zealand won 2-1 thanks to Sir Richard Hadlee's 33 wickets in three Tests. The other win came in a drawn series in 2011.

896 – Runs scored by Marnus Labuschagne across five Tests this season, the highest tally by a batsman who played only eight innings in an Australian summer. Only three batsmen – Ricky Ponting, Matthew Hayden (both twice) and Wally Hammond – have scored more than Labuschagne's 896 in an Australian summer but all played more than eight innings. Labuschagne scored 347 runs in two innings against Pakistan and 549 in six innings against New Zealand. He also registered four centuries in the summer. The only batsman with more hundreds in a season in Australia is Ponting with five centuries in 2005-06.

63.43 – Labuschagne's batting average in Tests, the second highest in the 142-year history of the game and only behind Don Bradman's 99.94. Among 549 batsmen who have scored 1000 runs in Tests, the top five batting averages belong to Australia – Bradman (99.94), Labuschagne (63.43), Sid Barnes (63.05), Steve Smith (62.84) and Adam Voges (61.81). The highest average by a non-Australian is 60.97, which belongs to South Africa's Graeme Pollock.

131 – David Warner's batting average in the season, the highest for an opening batsman who played at least five innings in a home season. Warner scored 786 runs from eight innings at an average of 131.00. In doing so he bettered Alastair Cook who had scored 766 runs at 127.66 in England's historic Ashes win in Australia in 2010-11. Warner started the home season with a century (154) against Pakistan in Brisbane and closed it with a century as well – 111 not out against New Zealand in Sydney. However, the highlight of the summer was his unbeaten 335 in the pink-ball Test against Pakistan in Adelaide.

10 – Test innings since Steve Smith has scored a century, his longest hundred-drought since returning to the team in 2013. It took Smith 22 innings to score his maiden Test century (against England at the Oval in 2013). Smith's most recent century was against England in Manchester in last year's Ashes. The former Australian captain scored only 254 runs in seven innings this summer with a highest score of 85 in Melbourne. He scored 40 runs at 20.00 against Pakistan and 214 at 42.80 against New Zealand.

27 – Wickets taken by Nathan Lyon in five Tests, the most he has taken in a home summer. Lyon accounted for 20 wickets in three Tests against New Zealand and seven in two against Pakistan. The last slow bowler to take 27 or more wickets in an Australian season was Nathan Haurtiz with 29 scalps in six Tests against West Indies and Pakistan in 2009-10.

3 – Five-wicket hauls taken by Lyon in the season. He took five wickets in each innings against New Zealand in the last Test in Sydney, having also claimed five against Pakistan in Adelaide. It is the first time in almost 22 years that a slow bowler has taken 3 five-fors in Tests in an Australian summer. The last was Shane Warne in 1997-98. Stuart MacGill however also took three five-fors when Australia hosted Bangladesh for a two-Test series outside the summer season in 2003.

19 – Tests Australia have played under Tim Paine's captaincy. In the entire Test history, only two players have captained in more Tests while donning the gloves – Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (28) and India's MS Dhoni (60). Under Paine, Australia have won 10 Tests and lost six while three were drawn.

12 – Players used by Australia in the season. It is the first time Australia have used only 12 players in a season involving two visiting teams. The only change in the season was James Pattinson replacing Josh Hazlewood, who missed the last two games against New Zealand because of injury. Australia have previously played with 12 or less players in a summer on three occasions but that was involving only one touring team – England in 2013-14 and 2006-07, and South Africa in 1910-11.

7 – Consecutive Tests that have finished inside four days in Australia. All five Tests this summer with New Zealand and Pakistan were done in four days and before that two Tests involving Sri Lanka at the start of 2019 also produced results inside four days. However, before this stretch of seven Tests, there were 12 consecutive Tests in Australia that went to the fifth day.

Domain Test Series v New Zealand

Australia squad: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c, wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson (c)

First Test: Australia won by 296 runs

Second Test: Australia won by 247 runs

Third Test: Australia won by 279 runs