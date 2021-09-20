CommBank Series v India - ODIs

Lively track expected as Aussies eye 25th win

Bouncy Mackay pitch set to host opening match of international season, which marks Australia's attempt at a 25th straight ODI victory

Adam Burnett in Mackay

20 September 2021, 04:19 PM AEST

