NSW players prepared for potential quarantine: Haynes

Australia vice-captain Rachael Haynes says she and her fellow NSW-based national teammates are resigned to the likelihood they will need to quarantine for a third consecutive international series ahead of next month’s multi-format contest against India.

As it stands, no changes to the schedule for the upcoming CommBank series – featuring three ODIs, one Test and three T20Is – have been confirmed by Cricket Australia, with the first ODI currently slated for North Sydney Oval on September 19.

But with Greater Sydney in lockdown until at least the end of August, changes may need to be made – something Cricket Australia’s Head of Operations Peter Roach confirmed was on the radar when speaking to cricket.com.au last month.

QUICK SINGLE Cloud over Sydney's start to the international summer

The second and third ODIs are set to be played at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, followed by a one-off Test at the WACA before all three T20s at North Sydney Oval.

Australia’s NSW, ACT and Victoria-based players all underwent a fortnight in hotel quarantine before last summer’s home series against New Zealand in Brisbane, while the entire squad endured mandatory isolation in Christchurch before the return trans-Tasman series in March.

If the first ODI against India is moved away from Sydney, and taking into account the ongoing fortnight quarantine requirements imposed on those coming from Greater Sydney by all other states and territories, Haynes and fellow CA contracted players Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner may again need to isolate in order to link up with the remainder of the squad.

"I think that the reality is that the players in New South Wales are very much aware of the fact that to leave the state, we will have to participate in some form of quarantine," Haynes told reporters on Thursday.

"But that exactly how that looks in terms of whether it's a hard hotel quarantine or perhaps like the past where we’ve still able to train in some capacity … I don't believe there is an answer to that question at this very moment but (we’ll find out) over the coming weeks.

"Once we know, that will crystallise what it does look like for us in terms of our preparation.

"But yeah, I think very much probably the players based in New South Wales are definitely resigned to the fact that we will have to quarantine in some capacity."

QUICK SINGLE Thunder lock in key piece of title defence

COVID-19 lockdowns have forced the winter codes to constantly move fixtures, with the ongoing disruption foreshadowing similar issues for an international summer set to begin in just six weeks.

But Haynes is confident upcoming series and tournaments will go ahead, even if changes to the current schedule are required.

"I think early next week we'll find out exactly what that looks like in terms of preparation for that series against India," Haynes continued.

"As far as we're aware, the season will go ahead as planned, particularly with our summer kicking off against India.

"We know that the pandemic always throws a spanner in the works, and if we had a crystal ball it would be nice to sort of predict where we'd be in a couple of months’ time.

"But I learned throughout last year there's no point in getting too far ahead of yourself because things can just change very quickly."

Nicola Carey builds her perfect batter

Haynes, who confirmed her commitment to the Sydney Thunder for another season on Thursday, hopes to play as much cricket as possible across the coming months.

But with her partner Leah Poulton expecting the couple’s first child in October, during the WBBL season, any ongoing border closures limiting movement in and out of Sydney could result in an interrupted season with the 34-year-old.

"I'm definitely not going to miss the birth of my child if I have any control over that," Haynes said.

"It's really hard to know exactly how that will look, I would just be guessing … from my perspective, I want to play as much of the season as possible, and be there to support my teammates.

"So if we do kick (the season) off in in Sydney, as originally intended, I'll definitely be a part of that and if there’s any changes that I need to make, or things I need to consider, then I'll cross that bridge when it comes."

QUICK SINGLE Renegades scoop star pair from crosstown rivals

Uncertainty around the upcoming summer aside, Haynes is confident the work she has been able to put into her preseason will stand her in good stead for a busy schedule featuring an Ashes and an ODI World Cup alongside the India series and WBBL|07.

NSW Breakers players have been permitted to continue training, albeit with some restrictions, through Sydney’s lockdown.

"That’s allowed us to continue training and participating in preseason and all those sorts of things – which is a blessing and a curse because preseason isn't that easy at times," Haynes joked.

"But it's allowed us a good preparation heading into the international season."

2021-22 Women's International Season

Commonwealth Bank Women's Series v India

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval

Commonwealth Bank Women's Ashes v England

Jan 27-30: Test match, Manuka Oval

Feb 4: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 6: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide Oval

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide Oval

Feb 16: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Feb 19: Third ODI, Junction Oval