Lanning confident pitch won't prove a disadvantage

Vlaeminck ruled out on Cup eve as Strano bolts in

Australia captain Meg Lanning is confident predictions the Sydney Showground Stadium pitch could favour rivals India in Friday night's blockbuster T20 World Cup opener will prove false.

The hosts and defending champions were thrown a curveball when their first match of the tournament was scheduled at the western Sydney venue, a ground that has never hosted an international game before and has hosted just five Rebel WBBL games in as many seasons.

The ground's two drop-in pitches have a reputation for generally being dryer and slower than those typically seen around Australia, though there is a view that one pitch is more batter-friendly than the other.

India have brought a squad stacked with spin bowlers to Australia, led by left-armer Radha Yadav, who sits fourth in the ICC's T20 bowling rankings, alongside fellow left-armer Rajeshwari Gayakwad, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav and off-spinner Deepti Sharma.

A slow pitch akin to those found in the subcontinent would play perfectly into captain Harmanpreet Kaur's plans.

But on Thursday's match eve, it was apparent the more batting friendly of the two Showground drop-ins had been prepared, a move that is sure to have pleased the Australian camp.

It is the same deck Australia played a practice match against a Cricket Australia XI on late last month.

In that game, also held under lights, Lanning smacked a brilliant 66-ball 93 not out, while Ellyse Perry also thrived, powering her way to 65 from 39 deliveries as Australia posted 3-184.

"We played here a couple of weeks ago and there is a really good deck and outfield," Lanning told reporters on Thursday.

"We are expecting the same (on Friday).

"I know they have put a lot of hard work in to get the ground ready for tomorrow and I am sure it will be a really good wicket, an outfield that creates a good contest."

Australia coach Matthew Mott and his staff left no stone unturned in preparing to play at the venue, keeping lines of communication open with ground staff across the past few months in order to glean any small piece of information that could be to their advantage.

The scarcity of women's matches played at the ground means there is little statistical information to draw on, but Lanning is confident her team is well prepared.

"We've done as much (preparation) as we can," she said.

"There's not much data for women's games on this ground but throughout the Big Bash this year it seemed to play reasonably well.

"It looks like it will be a really good wicket, the groundsman was really happy with it so hopefully it creates a really good contest and is even for both sides."

India have not had the advantage of playing on the ground in the lead-up to the World Cup, with just one training session at the venue on Thursday.

But captain Kaur knows it better than most, having spent four seasons with the Sydney Thunder in the Rebel WBBL, and was happy to admit she hoped the track would err to the low and slow side.

"I've played many games on this track," the India skipper said.

"I hope that what I'm thinking around that will come into play.

"Compared to other tracks, this one is a little on the slower side.

"We have seen spinners do well on this track, our strength is spin bowling and we hope to see that do well again."

Showground Stadium was chosen ahead of Sydney's more traditional women's cricket venue, North Sydney Oval, where the Australians have never lost a Twenty20 match in nine starts.

ICC officials opted for the medium-sized Showgrounds Stadium which holds 18,000 as opposed to 12,000 at North Sydney and 48,000 at the SCG.

Officials remain hopeful of a sell-out, and at least half of the seats are expected to be snapped up by those dressed in blue.

It means the hosts will be denied the one-sided crowd support they are likely to enjoy through the rest of their group matches, but Lanning said her team was prepared.

"That's something we've spoken about," the Australia captain said.

"It's a great thing for the game. We are expecting big crowd but also a lot of support for India.

"It's just something we'll have to get used to, at the end of the day you've just got to focus on what you do in the middle.

Kaur said her side hoped to have the advantage of a large Indian crowd.

"We all know that Indian fans love cricket, and wherever it is happening, they love to go and watch," she added.

"That's what we are expecting in this game. We love when India fans come and support us and that is a big positive sign for us."

2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Erin Burns, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

February 21: Australia v India, Sydney Showgrounds

February 24: Australia v Sri Lanka, WACA Ground

February 27: Australia v Bangladesh, Manuka Oval

March 2: Australia v New Zealand, Junction Oval

March 5: Semi-final 1 & Semi-final 2, SCG

March 8: Final, MCG

For a full list of all World Cup fixtures, click HERE

* All matches will be broadcast on Fox Cricket and Kayo, while Australia's matches will also be broadcast on the Nine Network