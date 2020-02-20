ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Lanning confident pitch won't prove a disadvantage

The Showgrounds pitch has a reputation for favouring slow bowlers, but Australia's skipper is optimistic India's spin-stacked side won't find too much assistance

Laura Jolly in Sydney

20 February 2020, 09:49 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo