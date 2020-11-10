Vodafone Test Series v India

Get your tickets: Fans' guide with all you need to know

The hottest tickets of the summer will soon be up for grabs as CA staggers the release for the Australia-India limited-overs and Test matches

Dave Middleton

10 November 2020, 09:34 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo