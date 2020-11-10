Get your tickets: Fans' guide with all you need to know

Blockbuster summer awaits with India set for Aussie tour

Tickets for the highly anticipated Australia v India international series will go on sale next week, with Cricket Australia announcing a price freeze with limited capacities at all venues.

Public health concerns mean the five venues to host international cricket this summer – the SCG, Manuka Oval, the Adelaide Oval, MCG and the Gabba – will all have restrictions on the numbers of fans able to attend.

The limited capacities are expected to see demand for tickets rival an Ashes summer, with Australia's large ex-pat Indian population just as eager as home supporters to see their heroes in action live.

Fans are encouraged to register for the Australian Cricket Family, or ensure existing log-in details are up-to-date. ACF members will have a 24-hour head start on the general public to buy tickets.

The release of tickets will be staggered to ensure the latest possible public health directives are taken into account and the maximum number of possible tickets are put up for sale.

The first matches to go on sale will be the Dettol ODI Series and Dettol T20 INTL Series, with matches played in Sydney and Canberra on sale to ACF members from 9am AEDT November 19, and to the general public 24 hours later.

CA has kept entry level prices at $30 for adults and $10 for kids (plus booking fees) for the fifth straight summer, and all prices will be the same as India's last tour in 2018-19.

Venue-by-venue tickets guide

Sydney Cricket Ground

ODI games 1 and 2: November 27, 29. T20 games 2 and 3: December 6, 8

Tickets on sale to ACF members: November 19, 9am AEDT. General public 24 hours later

Third Test: January 7-11

Tickets on sale to ACF members: December 17, 10am AEDT. General public sale: December 18, 3pm

Manuka Oval

ODI match: December 2. T20 match: December 4.

Tickets on sale to ACF members: November 19, 9am AEDT. General public 24 hours later

Adelaide Oval

First Test (day-night): December 17-21

Tickets on sale to ACF members: December 3, 2pm AEDT (2.30pm local). General public 24 hours later.

Melbourne Cricket Ground

Boxing Day Test: December 26-30

Tickets on sale to ACF members: December 10, 3pm AEDT. General public 24 hours later.

The Gabba

Fourth Test: January 15-19

Tickets on sale to ACF members: December 29, 1pm AEDT (2pm local). General public 24 hours later.

The SCG, which will host the traditional Pink Test from January 7 – the third in the Vodafone Test Series – is limited to 50 per cent of total capacity, or 23,000 fans.

With the SCG hosting two ODIs and two T20s, fans have the option of buying a two-day pass to each format

Canberra's Manuka Oval, host of the third ODI and first T20, promises to be one of the most sought-after tickets with about 6,000 seats up for grabs.

The Adelaide Oval is also restricted to 50 per cent capacity, with 27,000 tickets available for each day of the opening day-night Test, the only one India captain Virat Kohli will feature in before he returns to India for the birth of his first child.

Brisbane's Gabba venue can host up to 30,000 fans, or 75 per cent of its capacity.

At present, the Victorian Government has approved 25,000 fans for each day of the Boxing Day Test across public, member and corporate tickets. With the improving COVID19 situation in the city, it is hoped more tickets may be able to be put on sale closer to the time, but this is yet to be confirmed.

It is yet to be determined how the venues will split their available seats between members and the general public. A CA statement said that information would be released when each venue puts its tickets on sale.

CA's interim CEO Nick Hockley said he expected "unprecedented demand" for tickets.

"We have chosen to keep both entry level tickets and premium tickets at the same price as the last time the Indian men's team toured Australia, with the aim of making sure the series is as accessible and affordable as possible," Hockley said.

"State governments in each host city are providing phenomenal support and we are working closely with them to determine venue capacities and biosecurity requirements that place everyone's safety as the priority."

India Tour of Australia 2020-21

Australia ODI & T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia Test squad: TBA

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Dettol ODI Series v India

First ODI: November 27, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Second ODI: November 29, SCG, 2.40pm AEDT

Third ODI: December 2, Manuka Oval, 2.40pm AEDT

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: December 4, Manuka Oval, 7.10pm AEDT

Second T20: December 6, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Third T20: December 8, SCG, 7.10pm AEDT

Tour matches

Australia A v India A, December 6-8, Drummoyne Oval

Australia A v Indians, December 11-13, SCG (day-night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT

*The matches and travel remain subject to any relevant government restrictions or requirements.