Aussie teens primed for clash with India's rich talent

Australia Under-19 coach Chris Rogers and his assistant Ryan Harris have more than 30 years of first-class experience and 52 Tests between them, but neither had been involved in a game quite like last week’s.

Needing to defeat England to keep hope alive for a first U19 World Cup title in a decade, Australia looked down and out with tail-enders Connor Sully and Todd Murphy needing 40 off the last three overs.

"In my heart of hearts, I'd probably given up," admitted Rogers, who is being supported by assistant coach Harris for the three-week ICC event in South Africa.

But in a jaw-dropping finish, Sully threw the script out the window as the powerful fast bowler smashed three sixes while Murphy hit a pair of vital boundaries to seal a last-ball victory and set-up a date with reigning champions India.

"It was a bit of a miracle win really," Rogers told cricket.com.au. "From Ryan and my points of view, that's one of the best wins we've been involved in at any level of cricket.

"To see a team come back from that position, you don't see that too often. I'm sure none of the players would have played in a game where they've come back like that.

"That's one of those games you win one in a hundred. To see that happen and the way Sully and Murphy batted at the end was pretty incredible."

Now having knocked their Ashes rivals out of the tournament, Rogers declared heavyweights India will be under immense pressure in Tuesday's quarter-final in Potchefstroom (live on Fox Cricket and Kayo from 7pm AEDT).

The former Test opener insisted the Aussies are undaunted despite facing a side featuring five players that fetched a combined a A$1.6million at the recent Indian Premier League auction.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on them to be honest, there's a lot of investment in them and there's a lot of expectation on them," Rogers said.

"Our boys, in the conversations I've had with them, are looking forward to it because it's a good opportunity to knock out one of the best sides out of the tournament early on.

"They'll relish the opportunity. Win or lose, there's more important things at stake and hopefully they just keep learning."

Australia's U19s were defeated in the final of their 2018 campaign by India and the reigning champions again appear the team to beat having played over 30 games together since their World Cup win two years ago.

The Aussies on the other hand have played just seven in the same period, with a greater emphasis placed on club cricket and junior pathway competitions, and Rogers admits that has shown with death bowling a particular area other sides have been ahead in.

India have belted Sri Lanka, Japan and New Zealand in their three group games, while Australia’s first-up defeat to West Indies made subsequent games against Nigeria and England virtual knockouts.

India opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was bought by the Rajasthan Royals for A$500,000 and is the youngest player to ever score a List A double century, is averaging 145 for the tournament, having been dismissed just once.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who will make about A$400,000 with Kings XI Punjab, has taken 10 wickets at 7.90.

But Australia boast the likes of KFC BBL contract-holders Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tanveer Sangha, while Liam Scott made his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut for South Australia earlier this summer.

Rogers praised the leadership of captain Harvey, who hit an important 65 to lay the platform for Australia in their win over England, and his willingness to think outside the box.

"He's done some really good things," Rogers said of Harvey, who has been offered messages of encouragement by his Melbourne Renegades skipper Aaron Finch during the tournament.

"Some of the bowling changes, I'll be honest I wasn't sure they were the right ones but they have come off. He's got a really good feel for the game and that's important.

"The innings he played the other day was like a man playing amongst boys. It was mature, he soaked up the pressure early and then he just chipped away and played some good shots.

"He'll be disappointed with the shot he played (to get out). But they're 18, you expect them to make mistakes."