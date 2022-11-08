Australia v England ODIs - Men

Head to open as Cummins begins ODI captaincy

Australia commences the road to next year’s ODI World Cup with a three-game home series against England, starting next week

Louis Cameron

8 November 2022, 11:00 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo