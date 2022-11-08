Head to open as Cummins begins ODI captaincy

Australia will field a full-strength 50-over side for the first time in two years as Pat Cummins begins his ODI captaincy reign in a three-game home series against England next week.

As one World Cup finishes for the Aussies' misfiring T20 side, preparation for yet another ICC event is underway in earnest with Cummins to lead the one-day side for the first time since having the white-ball job added to his Test duties last month.

The fast bowler's appointment was made with the caveat that he will be unlikely to feature in every series given the packed international schedule, yet there are no notable absentees from Australia’s 14-man squad named to feature in matches in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Not since November 2020 when India arrived down under for an all-format tour have Australia fielded a full-strength men's ODI outfit.

The Dettol series opener at Adelaide Oval is being played only four days after the T20 World Cup final, but Australia's early exit from that tournament has alleviated any requirements for additional rest.

The retirement of former skipper Aaron Finch will see Travis Head begin a new opening partnership with David Warner, a union that could carry through to the next ODI World Cup being held in India late next year.

Head has thrived as an opener in one-day cricket in recent times, averaging 58.30 in List A matches since the start of 2019 with five hundreds, and now has the chance to beat out the likes of Ben McDermott and Josh Philippe for Finch's vacant spot.

Head made three 70-plus scores in six ODIs against Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier this year // Getty

"Travis Head returns in place of Aaron Finch having played well in Pakistan and Sri Lanka earlier in the year," selection chief George Bailey said. "He has demonstrated flexibility in the types of roles he can play in our ODI line-up."

The squad to face England is full of allrounders, with Cameron Green holding his place alongside mainstays Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar in a sign their emphasis on picking a deep batting order will be kept.

Green has batted as low as No.8 in allrounder-heavy line-ups this year, with Australia picking just three specialist bowlers and relying on their multi-skilled players to make up the balance of overs.

A continuation of that approach would allow Australia to manage key quicks Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood (and even Cummins) ahead of the first of five NRMA Insurance Tests against West Indies and South Africa beginning later this month.

Scott Boland has been picked for the Tests only, and Jhye Richardson, Sean Abbott or Nathan Ellis would appear to be the likely call-ups should fast-bowling back-ups be required against England.

No vice-captain of the one-day side has been named but Steve Smith (Cummins’ Test deputy) or wicketkeeper Alex Carey have both done the job before in ODIs.

Australia could play up to 17 ODIs before their bid for a sixth men's one-day crown gets underway, with the ICC's Future Tours Programme pitting them in away series against India (twice), South Africa and Afghanistan.

"Our focus is to continue to build a squad with an eye to next year’s World Cup under Pat as the new ODI captain, so it’s an important series," Bailey said.

"Our next opportunity in the ODI format will be in India next year which will allow us to experience similar conditions as for the World Cup in October."

England, whose T20 side takes on India in the World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday night, will be without Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone and Mark Wood for the ODI series as they prepare for an upcoming Test tour of Pakistan.

Jason Roy earned a recall for the Jos Buttler-led 50-over team, while paceman Luke Wood could make his ODI debut. Test captain Ben Stokes has retired from ODI cricket.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v England

Thursday Nov 17: Adelaide Oval, 1:50pm

Saturday Nov 19: SCG, 2:20pm

Tuesday Nov 22: MCG, 2:20pm

