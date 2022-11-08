Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Selectors reveal squad for Windies Test series

Marcus Harris returns to Australia's Test set-up in a trimmed down 13-player squad for two Tests against the West Indies in Perth and Adelaide

Andrew Ramsey

8 November 2022, 11:01 AM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

